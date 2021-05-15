Candace Owens Labels Chrissy Teigen Hollywood 'Predator' Like Weinstein For 'Victimising Women'

Chrissy Teigen, known for not mincing words, has been under fire over a series of controversial tweets that have been unearthed, prompting the 35-year-old model and television personality to resort to a flurry of apologies.

Candace Owens displayed determination to push ahead with her takedown of Chrissy Teigen on Friday, unleashing a Twitter barrage where she labelled the American model a Hollywood “predator”.

The conservative US author and commentator likened Teigen to “sex predators” Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein who are accused of having publicly victimised women for years.

People wonder how people like Harvey Weinstein & Epstein were able to victimize people for years despite the fact that “everybody knew”.

It’s the same reason Chrissy Teigen has been platformed despite publicly victimizing women for over a decade.



Hollywood protects predators. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 14, 2021

​Owens tweeted that the cookbook author and wife of singer John Legend has been able to get away with “victimising” people for years because she was “protected by Hollywood.”

The commentator followed up her Twitter post with another one where she succinctly referenced the hashtag #SurvivingChrissyTeigen, in a reference to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries (2019) exposing abuse allegations against the singer, which he denied.

Teigen Controversy

Teigen, whose Twitter tirades were notorious for being occasionally risque, has been in the crosshairs after a series of her tweets dated a few years back emerged to haunt her.

In particular, the controversy centred on American media personality and model Courtney Stodden, 26, who recently came out as non-binary and using new pronouns, they/them/their, accusing Teigen of tweeting and bullying 'them' to urge 'them' to take 'their' own life in 2011.

Then 16-year-old Stodden made headlines that year after marrying then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

Addressing the Stodden row, Owens tweeted that “hypocrite” Chrissy Teigen had offered a public apology to the singer/songwriter only because she “blew the story up”.

© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, Calif.

Returning to Twitter after a brief hiatus prompted by the "negativity" on the platform, Chrissy Teigen posted an apology for her previous actions on Wednesday.

She claimed she was “ashamed and completely embarrassed” at who she “used to be”.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

​Stodden, however, insisted Teigen had never reached out to privately to apologise for the abusive tweets in 2011.

“I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private,” wrote Stodden via Instagram.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden)

Old Tweets Rehashed

Teigen had more tweets to face up to on Thursday, after her posts dated 2013 surfaced. In them, the model called Quvenzhané Wallis “cocky” after the then-nine-year-old actress of Beasts of the Southern Wild had been nominated for an Oscar. At the time she faced a barrage of backlash for the remark and was quick to delete the tweet.

@chrissyteigen Black people never forgot, how you berated a 9 year black girl. Is it okay to call a small child cocky? I am forced to like Quvenzhané Wallis because she's a child right? Okay fine." Is that a joking or bullying? You be the judge. #ChrissyTeigenIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Ob48eEXGlX — Black woman in La (@prettyinLA) December 23, 2018

​In another Twitter post from the same year, Teigen referred to then-21-year-old Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham as a “wh**e”. Abraham had been thrust into the limelight after being cast in the reality television series “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Candace Owens (@realcandaceowens)

In 2018 Twitter users dug up a spate of other controversial comments made by Teigen. Thus, in 2010 she had mocked singer Lady Gaga's appearance, saying “Aaaaah. I feel like lady gaga. But with lady parts.”