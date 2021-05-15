Register
11:12 GMT15 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this 2 November 2017 file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles.

    Candace Owens Labels Chrissy Teigen Hollywood 'Predator' Like Weinstein For 'Victimising Women'

    © AP Photo / Invision/Chris Pizzello
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107071/21/1070712191_0:141:3140:1907_1200x675_80_0_0_38341d4ec815204303bf173065dbdde3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105151082897567-candace-owens-labels-chrissy-teigen-hollywood-predator-like-weinstein-for-victimising-women/

    Chrissy Teigen, known for not mincing words, has been under fire over a series of controversial tweets that have been unearthed, prompting the 35-year-old model and television personality to resort to a flurry of apologies.

    Candace Owens displayed determination to push ahead with her takedown of Chrissy Teigen on Friday, unleashing a Twitter barrage where she labelled the American model a Hollywood “predator”.

    The conservative US author and commentator likened Teigen to “sex predators” Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein who are accused of having publicly victimised women for years.

    ​Owens tweeted that the cookbook author and wife of singer John Legend has been able to get away with “victimising” people for years because she was “protected by Hollywood.”

    The commentator followed up her Twitter post with another one where she succinctly referenced the hashtag #SurvivingChrissyTeigen, in a reference to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries (2019) exposing abuse allegations against the singer, which he denied.

    Teigen Controversy

    Teigen, whose Twitter tirades were notorious for being occasionally risque, has been in the crosshairs after a series of her tweets dated a few years back emerged to haunt her.

    In particular, the controversy centred on American media personality and model Courtney Stodden, 26, who recently came out as non-binary and using new pronouns, they/them/their, accusing Teigen of tweeting and bullying 'them' to urge 'them' to take 'their' own life in 2011.

    Then 16-year-old Stodden made headlines that year after marrying then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.
    Addressing the Stodden row, Owens tweeted that “hypocrite” Chrissy Teigen had offered a public apology to the singer/songwriter only because she “blew the story up”.

    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, Calif.

    Returning to Twitter after a brief hiatus prompted by the "negativity" on the platform, Chrissy Teigen posted an apology for her previous actions on Wednesday.

    She claimed she was “ashamed and completely embarrassed” at who she “used to be”.

    ​Stodden, however, insisted Teigen had never reached out to privately to apologise for the abusive tweets in 2011.

    “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private,” wrote Stodden via Instagram.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden)

    Old Tweets Rehashed

    Teigen had more tweets to face up to on Thursday, after her posts dated 2013 surfaced. In them, the model called Quvenzhané Wallis “cocky” after the then-nine-year-old actress of Beasts of the Southern Wild had been nominated for an Oscar. At the time she faced a barrage of backlash for the remark and was quick to delete the tweet.

    ​In another Twitter post from the same year, Teigen referred to then-21-year-old Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham as a “wh**e”. Abraham had been thrust into the limelight after being cast in the reality television series “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Candace Owens (@realcandaceowens)

    In 2018 Twitter users dug up a spate of other controversial comments made by Teigen. Thus, in 2010 she had mocked singer Lady Gaga's appearance, saying “Aaaaah. I feel like lady gaga. But with lady parts.”

     

    Related:

    Bill Gates' Ties to Sex Felon Epstein Was Reportedly ‘Major Trauma’ for Estranged Wife Melinda
    Weinstein Given 30 Days to Object to LA Transfer Where He Faces 11 Charges of Rape, Sexual Assault
    'I Am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!': Biden Unfollows Model Chrissy Teigen After Her Request
    Meghan Markle is 'Really Wonderful', Says Chrissy Teigen as Duchess Comforted Her Over Baby's Loss
    American Model Chrissy Teigen Leaves Twitter
    Tags:
    John Legend, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Candace Owens
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse