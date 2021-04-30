Register
03:58 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best original song for Shallow from A Star Is Born, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Five Charged With Robbery, Attempted Murder in Lady Gaga's Dognapping Case

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082768082_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9eb0c42ca27f10e28ecec9041846a386.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104301082768029-five-charged-with-robbery-attempted-murder-in-lady-gagas-dognapping-case/

    In late February, the pop star's little friends were seized from her dog walker with the latter being shot four times in the chest by two unknown men. Miss Asia, the singer's third dog, managed to flee from the criminals and was later found by police officers.

    A total of five people were apprehended by the Los Angeles police and subsequently charged for allegedly kidnapping Lady Gaga's two French Bulldogs and shooting her dogwalker, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

    “This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement released on Thursday. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

    Gascon revealed the names of five suspects and confirmed that all of them have been arrested on a variety of charges.

    Attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery were all levied against James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, with Whaley, 27, being the oldest of the suspects, while the other two are under 20 years of age.

    "Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury," the DA statement reads.

    A woman who reportedly found Gaga's dogs, Jennifer McBride, 50, and Harold White, 40, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact.
    A French bulldog sits near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    A French bulldog sits near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    The suspects were arrested on Thursday, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, citing sources within law enforcement, the police have footage of the dogs being dumped in an alley days after they were kidnapped on February 24, and it was used to track down the suspected criminals.

    As TMZ stated, cops were wary of the woman right away, which is why they told Gaga not to pay the $500,000 reward. The police reportedly initially suspected a gang initiation, but later switched their suspicions to a dog-stealing ring, since French Bulldogs are reportedly in high demand and can be resold for a high price.

    According to investigators, the dognappers were concerned about the incident's notoriety and wanted to release the dogs and cash in on the reward while they were at it.

    The actress-singer got her dogs back unharmed because they were reportedly tied up in an alley when the woman called the number Gaga had posted.

    Ryan Fischer, the dogwalker, was admitted to the hospital and spent several weeks there, but he is said to have recovered from his injuries.

    Related:

    Cops Probing Motives for Lady Gaga's 'Dognapper Shooting' as Video of Incident Emerges
    Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Reportedly Shot Four Times as Two of Singer's Pets Stolen
    Los Angeles Police Release Description of Dognappers Who Took Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs
    Tags:
    arrest, police, Kidnapping, kidnapping, french bulldog, dogs, Lady Gaga, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse