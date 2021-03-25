American Model Chrissy Teigen Leaves Twitter

American model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has announced she is leaving Twitter, with her 13.7 million-follower account being deactivated soon after the farewell statement was posted.
"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends", she said in a Twitter thread. "But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something".
You fuckers bullied Chrissy Teigen off Twitter. All she did was share recipes and tell dumb jokes. What the hell is wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/4dfGKCDA0G— That Keira (@HellaciousK) March 25, 2021
"I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not", she added.
Her decision caused a storm of reactions among both Teigen's fans and haters.
YOU GUYS BULLIED @CHRISSYTEIGEN OFF OF TWITTER— shai (@shaileebendavid) March 25, 2021
I hate it here
Heartbreaking 💔 Chrissy Teigen could always make me smile I will miss her 😔 https://t.co/bu8ORHNgSt— Juliana (@OneWokeWoman) March 25, 2021
Chrissy Teigen @ us pic.twitter.com/ucqSB4auNK— śtęvéñ (@EyeLuvYew2) March 25, 2021
lol Chrissy Teigen deleted her account, proof that you can and should make fun of rich people who post cringe daily pic.twitter.com/3Xs58gO9fa— The Vaporwave Listener (@5five0oh4four) March 25, 2021
I completely understand why @chrissyteigen left and have no idea how she took the abuse for as long as she did. She wasn't perfect, neither are any of us. People are either forgetting celebrities are still real people with real trauma, or they know that and are just psychopaths.— Cas (@casempire) March 25, 2021
society now that chrissy teigen deleted her twitter pic.twitter.com/YToe51zQIf— celia (@celiaiaiaia) March 25, 2021
People are calling Trump supporters bullies because they exposed Chrissy Teigen old disturbing tweets about children. Now she has deleted her account but guess what we still have the receipts! pic.twitter.com/CnhMgKG51D— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 25, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)