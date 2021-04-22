Register
06:34 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    BLM protests

    Tucker Carlson Warns Political Actors ‘Harnessed' Floyd's Death to ‘Control, Change US Forever'

    © CC0 / Life Matters//Pexels
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/16/1080249284_0:108:1920:1188_1200x675_80_0_0_dcfb3c262db1f19dd759711a8863dacc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104221082697623-tucker-carlson-warns-political-actors-harnessed-floyds-death-to-control-change-us-forever/

    In a trial that lasted over a month, on 20 April former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of African-American man George Floyd on 25 May 2020.

    Jurors assigned to the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin declared him guilty on Tuesday of all charges stemming from the in-custody May 2020 death of African-American Minnesota resident George Floyd, wrapping up almost three weeks’ worth of witness and expert testimony.

    Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces dozens of years behind bars, is expected to receive his sentencing in June.

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is shown in a combination of police booking photos after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021 and released on April 21, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Minnesota Department of Corrections
    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is shown in a combination of police booking photos after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021 and released on April 21, 2021.

    Central to the case was the most relevant piece of evidence: the videotape of Floyd’s death of asphyxiation in a Minneapolis street while being held in a prone position with Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

    Weighing in on the verdict in the trial, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said that the footage documenting Floyd's arrest had become the centrepiece of a new political movement, and allowed political actors to “harness” the emotions over the video to “control the country and change it forever”.

    ​In an opinion piece for Fox News, adapted from his opening commentary on the 21 April edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", the host of the political talk show claimed that in the last month, some of these people had worked to influence the outcome of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

    ‘Jury Intimidation’

    Carlson deplored the fact that this had been allowed to happen, as no matter how one might feel about a specific case, all civilised countries have impartial justice systems.

    Firstly, jury intimidation should never be tolerated, underscored the commentator. However, in the case of Derek Chauvin, he said, the threat of violence had been wielded to influence the outcome of the trial.

    ​At this point, he deplored the fact that President Joe Biden threw his backing behind Chauvin’s prosecution while the jury was still deliberating the case.

    In the hours before the jury convicted the ex-cop, President Biden had said:

    “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming in my view.”

    Defenders of Biden’s comments have since emphasised that the jury was sequestered at the time, while they were deliberating the verdict.

    “When was the last time a sitting president weighed in on a jury decision before it was made? Answer: never,” said Carlson.

    Furthermore, the trial had proceeded against the backdrop of fresh protests erupting in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year old African American, by a now-fired police officer in Minnesota's Brooklyn Center on 11 April.

    A demonstrator confronts a police officers during clashes, following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 12, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on April 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TWITTER/GRAVEMORGAN
    A demonstrator confronts a police officers during clashes, following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 12, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on April 13, 2021.

    As the events gathered steam, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters visited Brooklyn Center on 17 April, urging protesters to "stay in the street" and become "more confrontational" if Chauvin was acquitted of killing Floyd.

    "I hope we're going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty, [in the Chauvin trial]. And if we don't, we cannot go away", Waters had said to journalists later, triggering a storm of criticism from Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives.

    Another sign of jury intimidation was mentioned by Tucker Carlson – the incident when the former Santa Rosa home of Barry Brodd, who testified as a defence witness in the Chauvin trial was subjected to vandalism. A severed pig's head was dumped on the house's front porch.

    ​A large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was vandalised with a similar substance. The suspects also left a sign with a picture of a pig and the words "Oink Oink" near the statue.

    The thugs, says Carlson, got away with all of this, with the authorities seemingly showing little interest in apprehending the culprits.

    The glaring manifestation of how mobs try to influence a trial, underscored the political commentator, should shock and horrify people just as much as the George Floyd video, as this is a testimony to how fast America is moving backwards.

    However, the verdict made most give a sigh of relief, according to Carlson, as they had watched the 3,000 Minnesota National Guard personnel being deployed to maintain order.

    People gather at George Floyd Square after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    People gather at George Floyd Square after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021.

    US media reported earlier that the Biden administration had considered deploying National Guard units in all fifty states in the event of mass unrest following the trail's outcome.

    Accordingly, a conviction, whether justified or not, was seen as “buying the country peace”, writes Carlson.
    Americans, he says, opted to “pay the ransom” in the wake of months of “mostly unrestrained violence” and intimidation from Black Lives Matter (BLM), the movement that has spearheaded protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s death.

    Furthermore, Derek Chauvin was marked to be sacrificed for the sins of the American nation — its history, culture, and system, believes Carlson.

    While pointing out that no one had shown during the trial that race or skin color had played any role in the death of George Floyd, the Fox News host, political actors now intend to “use” the trial, and its verdict, just as they used George Floyd.

    Carlson quotes the statements made by the US President and the Vice-President after the jury announced the verdict.

    “No one should be above the law. And today's verdict sends that message. But it's not enough. We can't stop here,” said Joe Biden.

    Vice-President Kamala Harris weighed in, saying:

    “A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice. This verdict brings us a step closer and the fact is we still have work to do. We still must reform the system.” 

    Tucker Carlson warns that Derek Chauvin’s conviction was “not the end of the revolution”. He cites BLM activist Hawk Newsome as saying:

    “It was a mixture of violent and nonviolent protest that yielded this result. That’s the bottom line. America doesn’t listen to us when we march peacefully. I’m not saying people will be back in the street but America must know that if you continue to allow us to be murdered in the streets without justice, we will raise hell in America.”

    Looking ahead, observing how BLM activists, for example, celebrated the Chauvin verdict in New York. Carlson claimed “never-ending ethnic conflict” in a multi-ethnic nation is possibly what is ultimately sought by those seeking to take advantage of the outcome of the trial.

    According to the political commentator, the latest developments show that “Radicalism works. Violence works. That’s the lesson. We have taught the mob that lesson.”

    Related:

    Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in Death of Minnesota Resident George Floyd
    Derek Chauvin Placed on Suicide Watch at Max Security Prison After Guilty Verdicts
    What Did Derek Chauvin Write on His Hand Before Guilty Verdict?
    George Floyd: How America Reacted to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict
    Tags:
    Tucker Carlson, Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, BLM, Derek Chauvin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse