Register
11:55 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia

    'Shameful and Sad': Lara Trump Raps US Media for 'Covering Up' Hunter Biden After Low-Key Interview

    © AP Photo / Matt Slocum
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082335137_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_8553d78fb8da279cc691d90fb0a641c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104101082591307-shameful-and-sad-lara-trump-raps-us-media-for-covering-up-hunter-biden-after-low-key-interview/

    On Thursday, Hunter Biden sat down with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel for what looked like a "softball" interview, which saw no difficult questions about the president's son's controversial business dealings.

    Lara Trump has lashed out at the US media over its biased approach toward covering the children of prominent Democrats and Republicans, criticism that came in the wake of ABC's interview with Hunter Biden.

    Speaking to Fox News on Friday, the daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump slammed ABC host Jimmy Kimmel for his "softball" sit-down with the first son, during which the two discussed Hunter Biden's drug troubles, among other things.

    "He was joking about drugs, prostitutes. I have to tell you something, when we [the Trump children] were in that position, we took it very seriously because you're a reflection and a representation of every American citizen. This is not funny. This is shameful. This is sad", Lara Trump said.

    She also referred to previous reports about Hunter Biden's purported laptop, which allegedly contained controversial e-mails and documents confirming the first son leveraged his father's connections with Ukrainian energy company Burisma back in 2014, when Joe Biden was US vice president.  

    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.
    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.

     

    The president has repeatedly refuted the allegations, noting that he has never had anything to do with his son's business dealings and pointing out that he is confident that his son "did nothing wrong".

    Donald Trump's daughter-in-law stressed that "had we done 1/1,000th of what Hunter Biden has done, we would be locked up and they would throw away the key”.

    "It's very frustrating, not only for us but for the American people to see the way that the media coddles and covers up if you're the chosen party and it's not the Republican Party", she added.

    President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, 20 January 2021
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Hunter Biden Says His Father's Name 'Has Opened Doors' as He Talks About Burisma Bid
    The remarks came after Hunter Biden admitted during the ABC interview that had "learned" not to "spend too much time thinking about them", in an apparent reference to the Trumps and his father's other political rivals.

    Separately, the first son touched upon his former crack cocaine addiction, lifting the lid on how he scrambled around on the floor and picked through carpets in a bid to find stray traces of the drug.  

    "I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. […] I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone that you know", he jokingly told ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

    Trump Jr., a frequent critic of Hunter Biden, was quick to troll the president's son over his drug addiction-related revelation in an array of Instagram posts, with the latest one coming out on Thursday.

    The post shows a meme of the first son, who is apparently high as he holds a wheel of cheese along with the caption "Make America Grate Again".

    Related:

    Lara Trump Says Dems ‘Just Keep Giving Us Gifts'
    New Omarosa Tapes Reveal Lara Trump Offering Her 2020 Campaign Role (VIDEO)
    Lara Trump Defends President’s Daughter Ivanka and Son-in-Law Kushner After Biden Criticism
    Tags:
    drug, interview, media, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Lara Trump, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse