'Shameful and Sad': Lara Trump Raps US Media for 'Covering Up' Hunter Biden After Low-Key Interview

On Thursday, Hunter Biden sat down with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel for what looked like a "softball" interview, which saw no difficult questions about the president's son's controversial business dealings.

Lara Trump has lashed out at the US media over its biased approach toward covering the children of prominent Democrats and Republicans, criticism that came in the wake of ABC's interview with Hunter Biden.

Speaking to Fox News on Friday, the daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump slammed ABC host Jimmy Kimmel for his "softball" sit-down with the first son, during which the two discussed Hunter Biden's drug troubles, among other things.

"He was joking about drugs, prostitutes. I have to tell you something, when we [the Trump children] were in that position, we took it very seriously because you're a reflection and a representation of every American citizen. This is not funny. This is shameful. This is sad", Lara Trump said.

She also referred to previous reports about Hunter Biden's purported laptop, which allegedly contained controversial e-mails and documents confirming the first son leveraged his father's connections with Ukrainian energy company Burisma back in 2014, when Joe Biden was US vice president.

© AP Photo / Nick Wass Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.

The president has repeatedly refuted the allegations, noting that he has never had anything to do with his son's business dealings and pointing out that he is confident that his son "did nothing wrong".

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law stressed that "had we done 1/1,000th of what Hunter Biden has done, we would be locked up and they would throw away the key”.

"It's very frustrating, not only for us but for the American people to see the way that the media coddles and covers up if you're the chosen party and it's not the Republican Party", she added.

The remarks came after Hunter Biden admitted during the ABC interview that had "learned" not to "spend too much time thinking about them", in an apparent reference to the Trumps and his father's other political rivals.

Separately, the first son touched upon his former crack cocaine addiction, lifting the lid on how he scrambled around on the floor and picked through carpets in a bid to find stray traces of the drug.

"I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. […] I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone that you know", he jokingly told ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

Trump Jr., a frequent critic of Hunter Biden, was quick to troll the president's son over his drug addiction-related revelation in an array of Instagram posts, with the latest one coming out on Thursday.

The post shows a meme of the first son, who is apparently high as he holds a wheel of cheese along with the caption "Make America Grate Again".