18:34 GMT02 April 2021
    (FILES) In this file photo video grab made on August 20, 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.

    Hunter Biden Says 'Laptop From Hell' Could 'Absolutely' Be His, Blames Thieves, Russian Spies

    US
    At the same time, the son of the US president seemingly rejected the claim, made in the 2020 bombshell report in the New York Post, that the laptop was dropped off at the repair shop and never recovered.

    Hunter Biden has admitted in an interview with CBS the possibility that the laptop, which was found at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2020 and reportedly contained damning information against him and his father, US president Joe Biden, actually belonged to him at some point.

    The laptop, which was eventually dubbed the "laptop from hell" by the media, contained numerous photos apparently made by young Biden himself, as well as a trove of documents, which questioned claims by Joe Biden that he never used his former office of Vice-President to help his son in his foreign business dealings.

    However, Hunter Biden refused directly to confirm or deny ownership of the laptop, only stating that it "absolutely" could have belonged to him.

    "I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer. I have no idea," Hunter Biden said after being directly confronted by the CBS host whether the device was his, "yes or no".

    At the same time, the US president's son seemingly rejected the story about how the laptop's hard drive had landed in the hands of the New York Post, which published a bombshell story about its contents just ahead of the November election. The Post said the laptop was dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop, but was never collected with the enterprise owner deciding to look into its contents and send it to the newspaper.

    Hunter Biden, in turn, made a number of allegations about how his laptop might have ended up in the hands of the journalists, which ranged from regular theft to the good-old "Russia did it" explanation. The young Biden notably did not suggest that he could have forgotten to recover the device from the repair shop.

    "Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me," Hunter Biden said.

    Laptop From Hell Scandal

    The laptop in question and its contents emerged at a sensitive time for Hunter's father's presidential campaign in 2020. The documents, uncovered by the NY Post, suggested that the young Biden arranged a meeting between one of the members of the Ukrainian Burisma gas company, probed for corruption in the past, and his father, who served as the US vice-president at the time.

    Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, carries his son Beau to board Air Force One as they depart Washington for travel with President Biden to Wiilmington, Delaware at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Senators Seek Records on US Surveillance of Chinese Associate of Hunter Biden

    The laptop's hard drive also purportedly contained information about murky business dealings of Hunter Biden with Chinese companies, including ones potentially affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. These documents also mentioned an unidentified "big guy" for whom Hunter Biden purportedly held a share in a Chinese business. The young Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski alleged that the mysterious "big guy" could have been Joe Biden himself. The POTUS, however, denied all allegations of misconduct either by him or his son.

