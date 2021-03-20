Tiger Woods: Police Sources Say Golf Icon Didn’t Try to Slow Down His Car Before Crash

Tiger Woods, winner of 15 major golf titles, ended up in hospital on 23 February after getting into a road accident where his car rolled over in California while on his way to Rolling Hills Country Club. The legendary golfer has suffered “significant orthopaedic injuries” and had to undergo a major operation on his right leg.

A probe into the Tiger Woods car crash is giving law enforcement agents a headache, as police sources tell TMZ that there is no evidence that the golf player ever took his foot of the gas or hit the brakes while his SUV was rolling over into the side of the road.

According to insiders close to the ongoing investigation, the golf champ did “nothing” to prevent the rollover after losing control of his car.

The whole situation was deemed “an accident” by the police, as no evidence of impairment was detected by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Carlos Gonzalez when he was called to the scene on 23 February. That was the main reason why Woods’ blood wasn’t tested for the presence of alcohol or drugs, neither on the crash site nor later in hospital, police says.

But the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is still examining Woods’ car and all the video evidence to explain what caused the tragedy that nearly cost the Tiger Slam winner his legs. Moreover, law enforcement has yet to report on the data retrieved from the car’s black box.

Sheriff Alejandro Villanueva announced in February shortly after the crash that no charges will be pursued against Woods, as the accident was not deemed a crime, and it’s not clear whether he was speeding.

According to Villanueva, Woods himself has “no recollection” of the crash.

But the troubling evidence around the accident is raising new questions among the golfer’s fans – doesn’t it mean that their idol lost consciousness before the crash or even fallen asleep behind the wheel?

A pile of experts had previously told USA Today that there is some evidence to suggest that this was exactly the case:

"It’s a drift off the road, almost like he was either unconscious, suffering from a medical episode or fell asleep and didn’t wake up until he was off the road and that’s where the brake application came in,” Jonathan Cherney, former police detective and consultant, explained.

Tiger Woods, 45, crashed into a tree, went off the road and rolled over several times on 23 February as he was travelling to meet with fellow athletes to film a show for GolfTV at the Rolling Hills Country Club. Woods was immediately taken to hospital to undergo surgery and get his right leg stabilised over multiple fractures.

The legend announced on 17 March that he was now back home to continue his recovery and get “stronger every day.”