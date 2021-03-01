Tiger Woods Makes First Comments After Severe Car Accident

Legendary 45-year-old golf player Tiger Woods got into a car accident on 23 February. His car flipped after hitting a curb and smashing into a tree. The athlete received multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital for his leg to be operated on.

A 15-time champion, golfer Tiger Woods for the first time since a car crash, made public statement on Sunday. He commented in a tweet the flash mob, organized by his golf colleagues, who earlier wore red shirts and black pants, Woods’ distinctive outfit at tournaments.

In a statement, Woods noted that it was hard for him "to explain how touching was" to turn on the TV and see "all the red shirts. According to the him, the support of other golfers and his fans helped him to "get through this tough time.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

At the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida on Sunday, famous golfers including Jason Day, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Sebastian Munoz, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, appeared in red and black colors as a sign of support for Woods, who usually chooses this look for Sunday games.

The car accident involving Woods occurred on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. Woods, whose car turned over, severely damaged a leg. The sportsman was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

The cause of the accident has not yet been announced. According to some reports, Woods lost control of the car at high speed. At the moment, Woods has made no comment about his future career.