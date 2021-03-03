Register
16:06 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The vehicle of golf legend Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, is lifted by a crane after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, US, 23 February 2021.

    Tiger Woods Crash Probe to Focus on SUV's 'Black Box' as 'No Charges Whatever' Contemplated

    © REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082166242_0:0:2435:1371_1200x675_80_0_0_179009950ce8862550fe8167bf7da5b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103031082243732-tiger-woods-crash-probe-to-focus-on-suvs-black-box-as-no-charges-whatever-contemplated/

    As investigators try to ascertain why Tiger Woods lost control of the Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on 23 February as he negotiated a ‘notoriously dangerous’ downhill stretch of highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news briefing the legendary golfer will not face criminal charges over the car crash.

    As investigators probe the reasons behind the horrific car crash involving Tiger Woods, the focus at present is said to be on the "black box" computer, located in the luxury SUV that the golfing legend was driving on the fateful day in southern California, Reuters reports.

    The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has already prepared itself with a search warrant to pull data from the "black box" in the 2021 Genesis GV80 which could reveal Woods’s steering, braking or acceleration actions “prior to impact”, according to a report on Tuesday.

    ​"We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed. If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision. If there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that. If there was no crime, we close the case, and it was a regular traffic collision," Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl was quoted by USA Today as saying.

    Earlier, authorities said that the world’s most famous golfer, who has a history of car accidents, will avoid reckless driving charges in the crash that took place on 23 February.

    "A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements in it; this is purely an accident,” LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

    It was added that there was no evidence to indicate the golfer was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.

    ​Woods, who has won 15 major championships and boasts a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour, suffered "multiple injuries", including a fractured right leg and shattered ankle, after being involved in a single-vehicle roll-over collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

    The overturned car of Tiger Woods is seen after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    The overturned car of Tiger Woods is seen after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

    Woods, 45, was said to be in "good spirits" as he underwent treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in LA, according to a statement posted to the athlete’s Twitter account, where he also expressed profound gratitude to fellow PGA Tour players for their "touching" gesture of wearing his signature red and black colours during a series of tournaments.

    ​This will not be the first setback for Tiger Woods, who has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame, and is known for his comebacks despite several operations on his back, among other health issues.

    Related:

    'We Love You': Netizens Overjoyed After Tiger Woods Thanks Golf World for Support
    Tiger Woods Makes First Comments After Severe Car Accident
    Tiger Woods May Have Fallen Asleep at The Wheel Before Devastating Crash, Experts Say
    Tiger Woods Opens Up About 'Inner Demons', Weighs in on Golf Career Challenges in New Documentary
    Tags:
    car crash, car crash, car crash, Tiger Woods
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse