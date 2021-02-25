Register
12:49 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, US, 14 November 2020 Tiger Woods smiles after completing the second round.

    Why Wasn't Tiger Woods' Blood Tested for Alcohol or Drugs After 'High-Speed' Car Crash?

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082181922_0:0:2897:1629_1200x675_80_0_0_f0d7990182ab82de11adcd3d0174821d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102251082182310-why-wasnt-tiger-woods-blood-tested-for-alcohol-or-drugs-after-high-speed-car-crash/

    American golfing legend Tiger Woods was driving his SUV car on Tuesday morning in Rolling Hills Estates, California when he crashed into a tree and rolled over into the side of the road. The 45-year-old athlete has suffered serious injuries to both legs, including multiple fractures to his right limb.

    There was “simply no reason” to take samples of Tiger Woods’ blood to test it for alcohol or drug use after his “high-speed” car accident on Tuesday, reporters from online newspaper TMZ have been told.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Carlos Gonzalez who responded to the emergency said that there was no evidence of impairment when he found the conscious but potentially shocked golfer stuck in his car on Tuesday morning.

    “He was alive, he was conscious… He was not able to get up. That was not an option. There was no evidence of impairment. There was no effort to draw blood or anything like that,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alejandro Villanueva told the press the next day when asked by journalists whether the golf star have been driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

    No drug recognition experts were called to the scene of the crash or to the hospital to test Woods' blood for illegal substances.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021

    In the US, a police warrant is usually needed to draw someone’s blood if they are suspected of driving under the influence, but there were no reasons for that in Woods’ case, according to police sources who told TMZ that no drugs or alcohol were found inside the athlete’s wrecked SUV.

    “He was lucid, no odour of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics or anything like that," Villanueva said via a Q&A on Facebook on Wednesday.

    Sheriff Villanueva has announced that no charges will be pursued against Woods as the car crash was deemed “an accident” and “not a crime”. An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing as officers are expected to pull data from the car’s black box event recorder.

    An LA County Sheriff's Department car is seen on a road in the vicinity of a scene where Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    An LA County Sheriff's Department car is seen on a road in the vicinity of a scene where Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021

    Woods himself “had no recollection of the crash itself” when asked in hospital, and he offered no explanation for what happened when found at the scene, Villanueva told CNN’s reporter on Wednesday.

    But the crash happened at a spot which is notorious “for traffic collisions and speed”, the Sheriff’s deputy Gonzalez said. Sheriff Villanueva later added that Woods’ car was “going at a relatively greater speed than normal” at the time of the accident.

    Back in 2017, the golf legend - who can boast 15 major championship wins - was arrested in Florida when found asleep in his car and suspected of driving under the influence. Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving but said his impairment was the result of prescription drugs he was ]taking rather than alcohol. He was fined $250, told to do community service and was put on probation for a year.

    Tags:
    DUI, drugs, alcohol, golf, Tiger Woods, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse