Register
20:33 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

    Tiger Woods Has No Memory of His Severe Rollover Crash, LA Sheriff Reveals

    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082176862_0:117:3298:1973_1200x675_80_0_0_3724cc4fc093ed4dec36bd919f3f5402.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102251082188282-tiger-woods-has-no-memory-of-his-severe-rollover-crash-la-sheriff-reveals/

    Golfing legend Tiger Woods suffered extensive injuries on Tuesday, after he lost control of his vehicle and wound up rolling multiple times into a nearby grassy hillside in Los Angeles, California. Officials have indicated the athlete showed no signs of impairment, and that the incident was just a bad accident.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed late Wednesday that Woods had no memory of the car accident that shattered his right leg and forced him to undergo emergency surgery after being pulled from the wreckage.

    Villanueva told CNN that when investigators with the Lomita station of the sheriff’s department arrived at the hospital to speak with the golfing champion about the incident, “he had no recollection of the crash itself.”

    Earlier this week, Carlos Gonzalez, a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), remarked during a Tuesday news briefing that when he arrived at the scene, Woods was conscious, but did not appear to be aware of the severity of his injuries. 

    At the same briefing, it was announced that officials had found no evidence to suggest that impairment played a role in the single-car accident. 

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021
    According to USA Today, Gonzalez was wearing his department-issued, body-worn camera when he interacted with Woods at the scene. The footage is expected to be released sometime in the near future. The deputy was the first official to reach Woods after a 911 call was made by a nearby resident.

    Newly surfaced reports suggest that Woods was on his way to meet with American football athletes Drew Brees and Justin Herbert at the Rolling Hills Country Club to film a show for GolfTV. The Daily Mail reported the trio were scheduled to meet at 7:30 a.m. local time for an 8 a.m. taping. Woods’ accident occurred at roughly 7:12 a.m.

    At present, no charges are being considered against Woods, although Villanueva did state on Wednesday that it was possible a low-offense charge could be issued if it’s determined the athlete was speeding or not paying attention to the flow of traffic.

    Woods is currently recovering at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. A statement released by his team on Wednesday states he suffered “significant orthopaedic injuries” to his right leg that prompted medical staff to stabilize fractures with a rod, while also using a combination of screws and pins to remedy injuries to his ankle and foot.

    Woods last underwent surgery in late December 2020 for his back. Asked on Sunday whether he would be participating in the next Masters tournament, Woods said he was unsure, but that he hoped he would be able to participate in the games.

    Related:

    Unfinished Business: If He Cannot Return to Golf After Crash, Can Tiger Woods Still Be The Greatest?
    Tiger Woods Almost Smashed Into TV Director's Car Before Near-Fatal Crash in California
    Tiger Woods' 'Tired' Appearance Before Car Crash Catches Online Crowd's Eye
    ‘Disgusting’: CNN Anchor Blasted for Citing Tiger Woods’ Past Use of Painkillers After Severe Crash
    Why Wasn't Tiger Woods' Blood Tested for Alcohol or Drugs After 'High-Speed' Car Crash?
    Tags:
    memory loss, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD), Los Angeles, car accident, Tiger Woods
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
    Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse