Video: Champion Golfer Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Single-Car Accident in Los Angeles

Woods was hospitalized early Tuesday after being involved in a serious single-car accident in the Los Angeles-area that saw law enforcement officials use the “jaws of life” hydraulic tool to remove him from his vehicle.
A release from the California’s Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department states that the accident unfolded at approximately 7:12 a.m. local time, near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was the only passenger in the vehicle.
“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the police statement reads.
The accident was described as a “roll-over traffic collision.”
Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, told TMZ that the champion golfer sustained multiple injuries to his leg, and is currently in surgery.
Although the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, a law enforcement source informed Bill Melugin, a correspondent for local station Fox LA, that there is nothing "salacious" about the crash. Melugin added that there are no charges pending, and that officers at present are solely investigating a "bad traffic accident."
An investigation is currently being carried out by the sheriff’s department’s Lomita Station.
