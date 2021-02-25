US Reportedly Carries Out Airstrike Against Structure of 'Iranian-Backed Militia' in Syria

The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike targeting a "structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia", Reuters reported, citing unnamed US officials.
According to the anonymous officials, the airstrike was approved by US president Joe Biden.
The reported airstrike followed a series of missile attacks against US assets in Iraq that occured earlier in February. Some Iraqi officials asserted that Iran stood behind the attacks - a claim that Tehran strongly rejected.
On Wednesday, White House said that Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed the attacks and agreed that those responsible for them "must be held fully to account."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
