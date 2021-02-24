Biden, Iraqi PM Agree Those Responsible For Recent Attacks in Iraq 'Must Be Held Fully to Account'

The US president Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confered about the recent rocket attacks on Iraqi and coalition forces during a phone call held on Tuesday, according to an official White House announcement. The two leaders agreed that the responsible for the attacks "must be held fully to account."
During the phone call the two leaders also discussed "the importance of advancing the Strategic Dialogue" between two countries and further improvement of US-Iraqi relations in spheres of mutual interest. Biden and Al-Kadhimi agreed to "stay in close touch" over the comong days and weeks.
Earlier in the day, in a separate statement, Al-Kadhimi, while commenting on the phone call with the US president, said that they "reaffirmed our commitment to bolstering Iraqi-US ties for the benefit of our peoples and cooperation in fighting Daesh to ensure regional peace and stability".
He pointed out that US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue "continues to serve as a roadmap for the future".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
