Rockets Hit Baghdad's Fortified Green Zone Housing US Embassy

It is the third attack in just over a week to target areas hosting US troops, diplomats or contractors. In another recent incident, at least one non-American civilian working with the US-led coalition was killed.

At least two rocket attacks have hit Baghdad's so-called Green Zone, where the US Embassy is located, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Smoke rising from the Green Zone, no updates regarding any impacts, yet. #Baghdad #Iraq 🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/84bscszWBc — Halo Kaka (@kakakurdistan) February 22, 2021

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that U.S. and Iraqi officials claimed are backed by Iran, although the latter flatly denies it.

One of newly launched rockets reportedly fell within the borders of the high-security zone, while the others landed in surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

No casualties have been reported as yet.

This is the third attack over the past few days to target western diplomatic, military or commercial buildings in Iraq, after months of a relative lull in violence.

On 15 February, a civilian contractor was killed and at least nine other people, including a US soldier, were injured in a rocket attack on a military base used by US forces in the Erbil, Iraq. The US and its allies almost immediately blamed Iran. Tehran promtly hit back the claims, charging that it sees a secure Iraq as an essential factor for regional stability.

On the heels of the attack, the US said it is full-on investigating it and reserves the right to retaliate.

