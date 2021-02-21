Register
21 February 2021
    Trump to Lay Out His Vision for Republican Party's Future at CPAC, Adviser Says

    US
    by
    Former US President Donald Trump is widely expected to deliver a speech at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida next week, which would mark his first major public appearance since leaving the White House.

    Donald Trump will lay out his vision for the future of the Republican Party during his much-anticipated address at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which will be held on 25-28 February, the former POTUS' senior adviser Jason Miller has shared with Newsmax.

    "I think what you're going to hear President Trump talk about next Sunday on the 28th is the future of the Republican Party and the number of lessons that we learned in 2020, where we saw President Trump bring in a record amount of African American voters, Latino American voters on the GOP side, bigger numbers than we've seen in modern Republican presidential history. We have to keep these voters engaged in the party", Miller said.

    ​According to Miller, during his keynote address Trump will share his views on the "America First" populism, as well as what needs to be done for the GOP to win back Congress in 2022 and the presidency in 2024.

    Miller's interview came just hours after a CPAC spokesperson stated that the 45th president of the United States would be the keynote speaker on the last day of the conference.

    Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he moved to Palm Beach, Florida, and the upcoming CPAC address will mark his first major public appearance since leaving office on 20 January. 

    Earlier this week, he surprised his fans, who had gathered for a “peaceful and patriotic” Presidents Day rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, to celebrate “America’s greatest president”, driving past his supporters and waving at them from his limo.

    WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 15: Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is driven past supporters on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The rally participants lined the street on President's Day to show support for him after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.
    © AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLE
    Last week, Trump pledged to emerge "with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future", just minutes after being acquitted in the second impeachment trial, as he had been impeached on a single count of "incitement of insurrection" in the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.

    "Our historic, patriotic, and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you", he said, blasting the impeachment trial as another phase of the "greatest witch hunt in the history of our country".

    Since his departure, there's been much speculation in the media about Trump floating the idea of starting a new political party, or Republicans considering forming a third party.

    According to a recent Gallup poll, 62 percent of Americans believe that the current parties "do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed". In turn, 33 percent of Americans believe the two major political parties are doing an adequate job representing the public.

    CPAC, Republican Party, Donald Trump
