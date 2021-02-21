Trump to Deliver First Public Speech Since Leaving Office Next Sunday - Reports

Trump will speak on the last day of the conference, which will run from Feb 25-28.
This will be the former president’s first major public appearance since leaving office. Following violent riots in DC on January 6, tech giants, including Twitter, banned Trump on their platforms, blocking him from his audience of millions.
A source confirmed to ABC News that Trump will address the future of the Republican Party, as well as US President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, during his speech next Sunday.
Earlier media reports have said, citing Trump's allies and aides, that the ex-commander-in-chief does not regret leaving the White House or spending some time away from social media. The former president has kept mostly quiet, but recently appeared on the cable television network Newsmax, commenting, apart from everything else, on his possible 2024 run.
Last week, the Senate acquitted Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection” after lawmakers on both sides accused him of provoking the riots in DC. It was the second time lawmakers who sought to impeach Trump failed to obtain the needed two-thirds majority in the Senate. Last year, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared him of charges of pressuring Ukraine to probe Joe Biden and his family.
