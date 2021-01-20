Register
03:29 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021

    Trump Considering Forming a New Party, Wants to Call It the 'Patriot Party' - Report

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081746247_0:274:2867:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_c0d412b5c5c1ce6428a5dc15255e21a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101201081821293-trump-considers-forming-a-new-party-wants-to-call-it-the-patriot-party---report/

    Trump has triggered a backlash from many fellow Republicans, including even VP Mike Pence, by refusing until recently to acknowledge the results of the 2020 election, which saw Democrat Joe Biden claiming victory and becoming the next president-elect.

    Outgoing President Donald Trump has recently discussed the idea of starting a new political party, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    According to the sources, Trump tossed out the idea to his aides and several other people close to him last week, and reportedly, he wants to dub the new political entity as the “Patriot Party.”

    Earlier in the day, Trump delivered his farewell address to Americans, where he said the “movement we started is only just beginning.”

    Following Trump's election fraud accusations and the DC riots, which Trump has been accused of inciting, many fellow Republicans have turned their backs on the president. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at Trump, accusing him of provoking the violence in DC, when thousands of the president's supporters stormed US Capitol in a bid to prevent the Congress from certifying Biden's victory in the election. McConnell said, “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people”.

    Media reported earlier that Pence was furious over Trump urging him to block the congressional certification of the 2020 election results. Trump apparently considered the vice president a "traitor" for not supporting his electoral challenge, tweeting, “Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country [sic] and our Constitution”. The tweet has since been deleted, and Trump's Twitter account has been permanently blocked.

    Just hours are left before Trump's tenure in the White House officially ends at noon on Wednesday and Joe Biden is set to take office as the 46th president of the United States. Trump, however, has decided not to attend the inauguration ceremony - becoming the first president in decades to skip the event.

    The White House has confirmed that Trump will leave DC four hours prior to the inauguration ceremony. Earlier media reports said that at around 8 am, Trump intends to depart from Joint Base Andrews aboard Air Force One to spend the following days at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

    Trump switched from his Manhattan address to Palm Beach back in 2019, along with his wife, Melania. It is, however, unclear if Trump will continue to reside permanently in Florida.

    Chances are high Trump could run again in 2024.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Republicans, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse