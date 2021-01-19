Trump's Farewell Address: 'Especially Proud' to Be 1st President 'in Decades' With 'No New Wars'

US President Donald Trump's last day in office is January 19, with President-elect Joe Biden set to officially be inaugurated as 46th president of the United States on January 20. Kamala Harris on Wednesday will also become the first female vice president in American history.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his farewell speech to the American public.

"I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices - because that's what you elected me to do," Trump said during his speech.

"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump declared.

"As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home ... I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," Trump added.

During his speech, Trump condemned, once again, the January 6 Capitol breach.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," Trump noted.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning."

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that the insurrection at the US Capitol was "provoked" by Trump, the Hill reported.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” McConnell noted.

The House last week impeached Trump for the "willful incitement of insurrection."

McConnell has yet to reveal how he might vote on the article impeachment.

“While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” the Senate Majority Leader wrote in a note to colleagues last week.