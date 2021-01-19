Large Moving Trucks Spotted at Mar-a-Lago as Trump Set to Release Farewell Message Before Departure

Trump is expected to depart for Palm Beach on board Air Force One in two days - the last time he can use the aircraft before his tenure as the 45th president of the United States officially runs out at noon on Wednesday, January 20.

Two large moving trucks have been spotted arriving at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported on Monday.

According to WFLX, vehicles belonging to Virginia-based company JK Moving Services were seen outside the golf club at around 9.30 am, with employees carrying large boxes into Trump's estate.

A government helicopter and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office chopper were reportedly captured flying above Mar-a-Lago.

A man was detained and questioned on Monday after police spotted him wandering along the president's property, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, adding that the officers had been speaking to him for at least an hour, but the "suspect" eventually was released.

Meanwhile, Trump has recorded a farewell message to Americans, expected to be released as early as Tuesday, a CNN reporter shared on Monday afternoon. The farewell address will reportedly include his accomplishments while in the White House.

NEW: President Trump recorded a farewell address from the White House on Monday, CNN has learned, offering a list of accomplishments from his four years in office. It was a taped valedictory message from the State Floor of the residence, which could be released Tuesday. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) January 19, 2021

Local officials have been preparing for the US president's arrival for some time already. Last week, White House staffers were spotted loading large boxes allegedly with Trump's personal things into moving trucks, apparently destined for his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Ya don't wanna miss this! Staffers are packing and loading Trump's stuff into the moving trucks! #SendTrumpHome pic.twitter.com/1vK1EW65Sh — Shane Hand (@ShaneHand1) January 15, 2021

​Palm Beach officials said that road closures at Mar-a-Lago will begin Tuesday at 8 pm and, according to Palm Beach Police, will remain in place for some time after Wednesday.

Chief of Police and Town Manager’s letter to the community. pic.twitter.com/uh7XRh6lN9 — Palm Beach Police (@PalmBeachPolice) January 15, 2021

​President Trump is set to leave DC for Mar-a-Lago at about 8 am, just hours before his presidential term officially ends and Biden takes the oath of office as the next US president. If the Air Force One lands after Biden is sworn in, it will be designated "Special Air Mission 29000."

Prior to that, Trump is reportedly going to attend a goodbye ceremony, scheduled for about 8 am, but no military-style farewell is expected. It appears that Pentagon has declined to organize an Armed Forces Farewell tribute on the last day of Trump's presidency, breaking with a tradition that has been held since Ronald Reagan's term in office. CNN reported citing a person who spoke with Trump on the matter that the president had allegedly demanded a "military sendoff" with a lot of Trump supporters.

1/3 In response to Congresswoman Jackson Lee's letter along with her colleagues, Representatives Schakowsky, Carson, Cohen and Danny K. Davis, the Pentagon rejects President Trump's request for a military-style farewell hours before President-Elect Biden's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/afZHqHfyJD — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 18, 2021

Trump changed his address to Palm Beach back in 2019. It is not clear, however, if he will reside there permanently after his tenure at the White House ends. Chances are high he may run for the presidency again in 2024.