Trump After Senate Vote Says 'We Have So Much Work Ahead of Us', Denounces Trial as 'Witch Hunt'

On Saturday, the US Senate voted to acquit the former US president, Donald Trump, on an account of "incitement of insurrection" in early January. Trump is the first US president to be twice impeached in the House and twice acquitted by the Senate.

The proceedings of Trump's second impeachment have become another part of a "greatest witch hunt in the history of our country," the former US president said on Saturday, commenting on the outcome of the Senate vote.

He also said there is "so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," the statement reads.

In addition he underlined that he "always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.” Apart from that, the ex-president noted that he believes that the American justice system is a tool of political revenge.

Donald Trump in the statement thanked his legal team, comprising attorneys David Schoen, Michael T. van der Veen and Bruce Castor. The 45th has also expressed his gratitude to all Senators and members of Congress who, according to Trump, "stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.''

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you," he wrote.

Concluding his statement, Trump thanked all Americans who stood by his side, saying "there is nothing we cannot accomplish."

