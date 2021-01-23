'Big Tech Has Gotten Out of Hand': Trump Jr. Explains Why He Joined Telegram

Donald Trump Jr. has announced he’s setting up his official channel on Telegram messenger on Saturday, expressing his concern about the social media “algorithm” being biased against users expressing Republican views.
“We have got to get away from the big three – the Twitter, Instagram, Facebook. I’ll still use them but for all I know I’ll wake up tomorrow and I’d be done – literally gone off of those platforms,” the son of Donald Trump said in the video announcement.
He added that he chose to join Telegram because he wants to have a level ground for competing views.
“What I have seen here, the Telegram, it’s not that way – I am not put through some algorithm,” he said.
Following the events in the US Capitol on 6 January, major US social media companies suspended outgoing US President Donald Trump’s accounts on almost every platform, particularly Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter for what they say was a "violation" of platform rules or "inciting violence".
Before being blacklisted, Donald Trump had been an active user of social media, where he maintained that the US elections were fraudulent and slammed his political opponents.
