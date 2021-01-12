Telegram Messenger Gets 25Mn New Users in Last 72 Hours, Founder Says

"In the first week of January, Telegram surpassed 500 million monthly active users. After that it kept growing: 25 million new users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours alone," Durov wrote in his English-language Telegram blog.
According to Durov, 38 percent of new users came from Asia, 27 percent from Europe, 21 percent from Latin America, 8 percent from the Middle East and North Africa.
Telegram is a cross-platform cloud-based instant messaging, video calling, and VoIP service which was founded by a Russian IT entrepreneur Pavel Durov. The platform was launched in 2013 and around 200 million customers have since started using the app.
