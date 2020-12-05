Trump Says He Would 'Easily and Quickly' Win Georgia if Authorities Allowed Signature Verification

Donald Trump has suggested that he would "easily and quickly" win the state of Georgia and its 16 electoral votes if Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were to approve "a simple signature verification."
I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two “Republicans” saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020
Suggesting that signature verification would be certain to "show large scale discrepancies," the president blasted his fellow Republicans for "saying no" to the idea.
Georgia is one of six battleground states where the Trump campaign has sought to legally challenge election results, alleging widespread fraud, mostly involving mail-in ballots, in mostly Democratic Party-run urban centers.
On Thursday, the Trump team presented what they said was video evidence of election fraud, pointing to election staffers in Georgia's Fulton County reportedly counting ballots pulled from under a table after informing supervisors, Republican observers and members of the press that counting was over for the day. Trump called the video "Blockbuster testimony" and evidence of "ballot stuffing by Dems."
Secretary of State Raffensperger dismissed the allegged video evidence, with a senior official from his office reportedly dismissing the footage as "unfounded" following an internal investigation.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)