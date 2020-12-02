Trump Vows to Protect US Election System From 'Coordinated Assault and Siege'

As the US mainstream media projected Democrat Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential race, sitting president Donald Trump has vehemently refused to concede, with his legal team challenging the results in court and claiming massive election fraud.

US President Donald Trump released an extensive video statement on Wednesday, noting that this "may be the most important speech" he has ever made and asserting that the US election system is "under coordinated assault and siege".

POTUS posted an outtake from the video in his Twitter, where he doubled down on his claims of election fraud that, as the Trump campaign insists, took place during 3 November presidential election.

"We used to have what was called 'election day'. Now we have election days, weeks and months. And lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time", he said. "Especially when you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege - the right to vote. As President, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect out election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege".

Trump went on to say that his campaign was told not to declare a premature victory and that it would take weeks, if not months, to determine the winner, slamming the opponents for acting like they "already knew what the outcome was going to be".

"The Constitutional process must be allowed to continue. We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted, and that no illegal ballots is counted", POTUS asserted.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



Full Video: https://t.co/EHqzsLbbJG pic.twitter.com/Eu4IsLNsKD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

'Company That's Very Suspect': Trump Attacking Dominion

President Trump lashed out at the Dominion voting system, saying that "with a change of a chip you can press a button for Trump and the vote goes to Biden".

"We have to go to paper! Maybe it takes longer, but the only secure system is paper, not these systems that nobody understands, including, in many cases, the people that run them - although, unfortunately, I think they understand them far too well", Trump said.

Trump also alleged that some votes were counted in other countries, not in the United States. He labeled Dominion "a disaster" and said that every district that uses this voting software must be "carefully monitored and carefully investigated".

"It is statistically impossible that the person - me - that led the charge, lost", Trump insisted, boasting the "tremendous, unexpected success" that the GOP members had in the House of Representatives.

'Whole World Is Watching'

Trump insisted that "the Democratic political machine" engaged in voter fraud​ "from Detroit to Philadelphia, to Milwaukee, Atlanta and many other places", having printed millions of ballots which were "sent to unknown recipients", using coronavirus pandemic as a "pretext".

"Many states such as Nevada and California sent millions of live ballots to every person... whether those individuals had requested ballots or not, whether they were dead or alive - they got ballots", Trump stated.

Trump particularly pointed at Wisconsin, saying that the Democrats had his campaign "miraculously losing" at a certain point during the election night, when a "massive dump of votes" occured at 3:42 a.m., making Biden lead. He then went on to refer to a similar example in Michigan.

"The Democrats had this election rigged right from the beginning. They used the pandemic - sometimes referred to as "the China virus", where it originated, - as an excuse to mail out tens of millions of ballots, which ultimately led to a big part of the fraud. A fraud that the whole world is watching", Trump asserted. "And there is no one happier right now than China".

Trump reiterated that his campaign is committed to going to the US Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the election, noting that "hopefully they will do what's right for our country".

He also stated that the alleged mail voter fraud is a part of efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election, when Trump was elected president.

"The mail-in voting scam is the latest part of their four-year effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election", he said. "And it's been like living in hell. Our opponents are proving many times, again and again, that they will say and do anything to go back into power".

