Republicans Ask Pennsylvania Court to Reverse Rejection of Bid to Invalidate Votes

On Tuesday, US Republican Congressman Mike Kelly filed a request to the US Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to prevent the Pennsylvania top court from taking any additional action to perfect the certification of the November election results.
"Petitioners, the Honorable Mike Kelly, Sean Parnell, Thomas A. Frank, Nancy Kierzek, Derek Magee, Robin Sauter, Michael Kincaid, and Wanda Logan, by and through their undersigned counsel, jointly submit this Emergency Application for Stay of this Court’s Order of November 28, 2020, pending the filing and disposition of a Petition for Writ of Certiorari in the Supreme Court of the United States," the court document said.
Pennsylvania officials have already certified the election results, declaring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be the winner, by over 80,000 votes in the state.
Trump campaign lawyers, after scores of unsuccessful lawsuits alleging irregularities, have failed to block official vote certification in key battleground states won by president-elect Joe Biden.
Every major US media outlet has now projected Biden as the winner of the presidential election. The head of a major US government election security agency has confirmed that the 2020 vote was the most secure and safest in US history.
