Video Shown to Georgia Senate Committee Reveals Election Staff Pulling Out Boxes of 'Extra Ballots'

The Trump campaign has been challenging the election results since early November, claiming massive election fraud that was centrally engineered by the Democratic party, particularly pointing at an unprecedented number of mail ballots as a factor that made the alleged fraud possible.

During the hearing with Georgia Senate Commitee on Thursday, a witness who presented herself as a "volunteer" to the Trump legal team and a lawyer, Jackie Pick, rolled out what she described as "evidence" of election fraud in the state.

According to Pick, video footage allegedly showing the absentee and military ballots counting process in State Farm Arena in Georgia's Fulton County reveals that at some point of the night, after the supervisors, Republican observers and the press were told the counting was over for that day, the election staffers continued to count ballots from the boxes that were pulled from under a table.

"According to the witnesses, the Republican observers, there is a lady... who comes up to announce we're going to stop counting, everyone go home", Pick described the video. "And in fact, we see that what happens is everyone clears out, including the Republican observers and the press, but four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night. And they will continue counting, unobserved, unsupervised, not in public view, as your stature requires, until about 1 in the morning".

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

​Pick then went on to point at several boxes with the ballots appearing from underneath one of the tables, wondering where did those ballots come from. She also stressed that it was the person announcing the end of counting process who put the table at the location from where the boxes appeared.

"What are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other ballots?", Pick questioned. "And why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared out with no witnesses? So, these machines can process about three thousand ballots an hour. There are... multiple machines there... so you do the math - how many ballots went through these machines in those two hours when there was no one there to supervise, to be present, consistent with your stature?.. [] We believe that could easily...[] be on the margin of victory in this race".

President Donald Trump took to Twitter, calling the Georgia testimony "blockbuster" and claiming that "this alone leads to an easy win of the state", as Pick shared her story at the beginning of the hearing.

Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

​Pick's alleged evidence comes shortly after similar hearings take place in other states like Arizona and Michigan. Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump delivered a 46-minute video statement presenting what he continued to insist was evidence of massive election fraud conducted by the Democratic party.

Earlier in the week, several whistleblowers, who were said to be USPS contractors, stepped forward to share allegations regarding "weird" occasions with delivery and tabulation of mail ballots, claiming that multiple ballots were backdated and duplicated.

Trump team efforts to legally challenge the outcome of the presidential election began in early November after mainstream US media projected Joe Biden to win the White House. As the Republican president refuses to concede and continues to file lawsuits and claim election fraud, he, nevertheless, has seen the launch of the process of formal power transition to Biden.