02 December 2020
    Screenshot from the video of The Amistad Project press conference, showing a truck driver Jesse Morgan delivering his remarks regarding the alleged US election fraud

    US Election Whistleblowers Roll Out Eyewitness Account of Suspected Voter Fraud

    © Photo : YouTube / NTD
    US election 2020
    by
    Sitting US President Donald Trump and his legal team are continuing to insist that the 3 November presidential election included what they characterize as massive election fraud, made possible due to an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots.

    On Tuesday, a press conference by The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a Conservative US law group, was held in Arlington, Virginia, with several people stepping forward alleging to have been witness to the voter fraud that Donald Trump claims took place during the presidential election.

    Among the whistleblowers who stepped forward were purported contractors for the US Postal Service (USPS), poll watchers, and others claiming to have witnessed election rigging on and after election night.

    According to remarks delivered at the press conference, trucks filled with "ready-to-be-counted ballots" arrived to polls after election night, Republican observers were told to get out, and ballots were duplicated and falsified.

    A 'Massive Transfer' of Ballots

    Speaking at the press conference, Jesse Morgan, said to be a truck driver with a USPS subcontractor, shared his assertion that there were 280,000 completed ballots in a truck he was driving from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

    “I was driving completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know, so I decided to speak up", Morgan said in his speech, stating that a couple of large cardboard boxes were loaded onto his truck that were filled with completed ballots. Morgan then insisted that everything was "weird", particularly after he alleged that he had been made to wait for six hours in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and was reportedly told to only speak directly to the US Postal Service transportation supervisor - someone who he claimed he had never spoken with before. "The supervisor told me to drive to Lancaster without being unloaded in Harrisburg. This made no sense to me. I knew the ballots were loaded for Harrisburg".

    ​Another purported witness, Ethan Pease, presented as a USPS contractor, alleged that he was asked by a USPS staffer on 4 November if he had forgotten any ballots in Madison, Wisconsin, on election night after he saw there were no ballots in the delivery box on 3 November. According to Pease, some 100,000 ballots were missing.

    The contractor also asserted that he was told by a USPS worker that they had to backdate the ballots that arrived too late to be legally counted.

    "I'm not a Trump supporter. I'm not a Biden supporter either... But, something profoundly wrong occurred in Wisconsin during the presidential election - and the American people have a right to know", Pease said in a prepared statement.

    ​Trump Campaign Claims Voter Fraud

    Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was rigged, challenging the outcome and filing lawsuits in multiple battleground states. According to Trump, election fraud was made possible due to an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Trump also asserted that Republican observers did not have proper access to ballot counting locations, with some poll watchers echoing his claims during a Tuesday hearing in Michigan brought by the Trump team regarding voter fraud. 

    One poll watcher suggested that she had seen military ballots being duplicated.

    "I witnessed the military ballots being duplicated. I just thought it was strange that only Biden's name was selected, no down ballot... and not one was for Trump", she stated during the Michigan hearing.

    ​Earlier on Monday, a witness at an Arizona hearing on voter fraud also shared a story regarding signatures on ballots that were described as "completely illegible" and did not resemble "in any way" what they were intended to match. According to the witness statement, they were told "not to worry" about it. 

    Another witness stated that election workers in the state appeared to not have known how many ballots were there, as new trucks with ballots allegedly continued to arrive.

    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Biden, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix

    The Trump campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in states like Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and others, calling to discard mail-in ballots that arrived after election day and urging a stop to counting what they describe as "illegal votes".

    According to Trump lawyer Rudi Giuliani, the alleged election fraud was centrally engineered by the Democratic party and mainly focused on big cities run by Democrats.

    Despite refusing to concede, Trump has seen the launch of the formal transition of executive power to Joe Biden, who is projected by mainstream media to be the winner of the presidential race. The official results, however, will be announced after the Electoral College casts its votes on 14 December.

