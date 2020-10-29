Trump on Nice Attack: 'Our Hearts are With the People of France'

US President Donald Trump said that the US stands with "our oldest ally" after Thursday's attack in France that left three people dead, adding that "Radical Islamic terrorist attacks" must be brought to an end.
Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
