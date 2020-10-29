One Person Killed, Several Injured in Reported Knife Attack Near Church in Nice, France

Police have confirmed that two people were killed and several others were injured in a knife attack in Nice. According to unconfirmed reports, one of the victims, a 70-year-old man, was beheaded inside of the basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice.
"There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained," the police wrote on Twitter.
Doden bij een mesaanval in Nice #France. Burgemeester: "alles wijst op een terreuraanval"pic.twitter.com/De3c634aIg— Majd Khalifeh (@Majd_Khalifeh) October 29, 2020
#Breaking knife attack near a church in #Nice #France pic.twitter.com/p8mwEjWU5X— Tammy Gabay (@tamtam526) October 29, 2020
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway, while Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that everything indicates that the knife attack was an act of terrorism.
Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1— Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020
The incident comes just two weeks after a French teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded on the outskirts of Paris by a radicalised 18-year-old of Chechen descent after Paty showed a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad to his pupils during a history lesson - something which is viewed as blasphemous in Islam.
