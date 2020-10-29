Register
15:33 GMT29 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron and Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi visit the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020

    Macron on Nice Stabbing: France Has Been Under Terrorist Attack Again

    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    602
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080916744_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_fa965f3c3d7b52f6e13dd0276e48d81e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010291080916076-macron-france-has-been-attacked-by-islamist-terrorist-attack/

    On Thursday morning, Nice witnessed a knifing rampage that led to at least three deaths. One woman is believed to have been beheaded in the basilica in the center of the city.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said France has been "under terrorist attack again" following a fatal stabbing in Nice. 

    Speaking to reporters in Nice, the president said that France was attacked because of "our values... of freedom and our desire not to yield to terror", according to a passage translated by Reuters.

    France "will not give up on our values" following "Islamist terrrorist attack", he added.

    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during the visit to the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France October 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during the visit to the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France October 29, 2020

    Nice Stabbing

    Macron arrived to the city on Thursday, following a morning attack at and near the Notre Dame Cathedral, which is located on Jean Medecin Avenue. The assault was carried out by a knife-wielding man, who was later apprehended by police and is now believed to be in hospital. Three people were reported dead following the attack, inlcuding one 70-year-old woman who is said to have been beheaded inside the church and the local warden.

    According to the Nice-Matin newspaper, the attacker was a 21-year-old man with Tunisian citizenship. During the assault, he was reportedly heard shouting "Allahu Akbar". 

    The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said on Twitter that everything "leads us to think" now that “this was a terror attack". France’s anti-terrorist body has opened up a probe into the killing "linked to a terrorist organisation”.

    Hours later Nice attack, police reportedly killed an armed man in Montfavet, near French city of Avignon, who was also heard crying "Allahu Akbar" while waving a gun.

    Macron announced that France will now step up the deployment of soldiers protecting key sites in the country, including schools and places of worship. The number of soldiers will now be more than doubled from 3,000 to 7,000, the president added.

    On Thursday, France raised its national Vigipirate security alert to the highest, "attack emergency" level.

    France Under Attack Again

    The attack came less than two weeks after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in suburb of Paris after during one of the classes he had shown caricatures on the Prophet Muhammad that were previously published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

    The mocking of Prophet Muhammad with cartoons is often considered a blasphemy by Islam adherents. The publication of caricatures had led to deadly shooting in Charlie Hebdo's office back in 2015, which left 12 people dead and 11 injured. 

    A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Paris
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Paris

    Paty's killing has now been treated as a terrorism attack, as President Macron defended the teacher's right to display the images and called him a "quite hero". 

    He also said that Islam was "in crisis" around the world and announced a plan to reform the religion, a statement that has earned him a widespread condemnation across Muslim world, including from Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who argued that the French president needed to undergo "mental checks".

    Tags:
    Islamist terrorists, Islamist, attack, Emmanuel Macron, terrorism, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Deadly COVID Envy
    Deadly COVID Envy
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse