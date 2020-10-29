Macron on Nice Stabbing: France Has Been Under Terrorist Attack Again

On Thursday morning, Nice witnessed a knifing rampage that led to at least three deaths. One woman is believed to have been beheaded in the basilica in the center of the city.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France has been "under terrorist attack again" following a fatal stabbing in Nice.

Speaking to reporters in Nice, the president said that France was attacked because of "our values... of freedom and our desire not to yield to terror", according to a passage translated by Reuters.

France "will not give up on our values" following "Islamist terrrorist attack", he added.

© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during the visit to the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France October 29, 2020

Nice Stabbing

Macron arrived to the city on Thursday, following a morning attack at and near the Notre Dame Cathedral, which is located on Jean Medecin Avenue. The assault was carried out by a knife-wielding man, who was later apprehended by police and is now believed to be in hospital. Three people were reported dead following the attack, inlcuding one 70-year-old woman who is said to have been beheaded inside the church and the local warden.

According to the Nice-Matin newspaper, the attacker was a 21-year-old man with Tunisian citizenship. During the assault, he was reportedly heard shouting "Allahu Akbar".

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said on Twitter that everything "leads us to think" now that “this was a terror attack". France’s anti-terrorist body has opened up a probe into the killing "linked to a terrorist organisation”.

Hours later Nice attack, police reportedly killed an armed man in Montfavet, near French city of Avignon, who was also heard crying "Allahu Akbar" while waving a gun.

Macron announced that France will now step up the deployment of soldiers protecting key sites in the country, including schools and places of worship. The number of soldiers will now be more than doubled from 3,000 to 7,000, the president added.

On Thursday, France raised its national Vigipirate security alert to the highest, "attack emergency" level.

France Under Attack Again

The attack came less than two weeks after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in suburb of Paris after during one of the classes he had shown caricatures on the Prophet Muhammad that were previously published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

The mocking of Prophet Muhammad with cartoons is often considered a blasphemy by Islam adherents. The publication of caricatures had led to deadly shooting in Charlie Hebdo's office back in 2015, which left 12 people dead and 11 injured.

© AP Photo / Michel Euler A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Paris

Paty's killing has now been treated as a terrorism attack, as President Macron defended the teacher's right to display the images and called him a "quite hero".

He also said that Islam was "in crisis" around the world and announced a plan to reform the religion, a statement that has earned him a widespread condemnation across Muslim world, including from Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who argued that the French president needed to undergo "mental checks".