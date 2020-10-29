Register
15:33 GMT29 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi talks to Municipal Police at the site of a knife attack in church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media

    What Does France’s Highest ‘Attack Emergency’ Security Alert Level Mean in Wake of Nice Stabbing?

    © REUTERS / TWITTER / @CESTROSI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080911993_0:97:2048:1249_1200x675_80_0_0_5b8049afe54d4e37d27a92a99f69f152.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010291080916096-what-does-frances-highest-attack-emergency-security-alert-level-mean-in-wake-of-nice-stabbing/

    Three people were reportedly killed and several injured in a stabbing attack in Nice, France, on Thursday, less than two weeks after the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty in Paris over his display of cartoons featuring Prophet Mohammad, with the country elevating its current alert level.

    France raised its national alert to the highest level on Thursday in the wake of a knife attack in the city of Nice.

    Prime Minister Jean Castex slammed the attack, which resulted in at least one victim having their throat slit, as being "as cowardly as it is barbaric".

    Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020

    Castex informed parliament that in the wake of the deadly events he had decided to raise France's Vigipirate security alert system to the highest, "attack emergency" level.

    ‘Plan Vigipirate’

    France's anti-terrorism warning system, known as "Plan Vigipirate", consists of three levels.

    The name is an acronym of the French words for "vigilance and protection of installations against the risk of terrorist bombing attacks". France's national security alert system that was established in 1978 by President Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

    While updated several times, before 2014 the system defined four levels of threats, represented by five colors: white, yellow, orange, red, scarlet.

    Each level called for specific security measures, such as increased police or police/military mixed patrols in subways, train stations and other vulnerable locations.

    In February 2014 the levels were simplified to 'vigilance' and 'attack alert'.

    ‘Emergency Attack’ Level

    The highest, "emergency attack" level, aimed to ensure a maximum level of vigilance and security, is activated when the government deems that there still exists the threat of another imminent attack.

    This alert level was implemented in Ile-de-France, and in the Picardy region, France, after the Charlie Hebdo shooting in January 2015.

    Sputnik searches for answers about what could have motivated the attack on the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by masked Islamist gunmen
    © REUTERS / Handout via Reuters TV
    Gunmen flee after shooting a wounded police officer (L) on the ground at point-blank range, outside the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris

    The level allows law enforcement to increase controls, triggering exceptional measures in terms of police deployment and more systematic searches at train stations and airports.

    While a national "emergency attack" alert concerns the entire country, in some incidents it can be used just for a certain region.

    In line with such measures, some roads, public transport routes or vulnerable areas, like schools, can be closed. The army might also be drafted in to boost security.

    On a lower level, the raised alert could mean members of the public being systematically asked to show their ID, as well as having their bags searched at specific locations. French police may be required to boost their numbers at border crossings, allowing for more checks to be carried out.

    Special forces stand guard near the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    Special forces stand guard near the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020

    On Thursday, a knife-wielding man carried out an assault at and near the Notre Dame Cathedral in central Nice.
    Police have confirmed that three people were killed and several others sustained injuries.

    According to unconfirmed reports, a woman was beheaded, while a man was struck several times in the throat. The suspected perpetrator, whose identity is not yet known, was reportedly shot at by the police while being apprehended.

    The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said on Twitter that everything suggests that “this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica”.

    Related:

    Live Updates: Two Separate Attacks With Perpetrators Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shake France
    UK Shows Solidarity With France Over Stance on Radical Islamism After Teacher Murder Case
    UK Stands Steadfastly With France Against Terror and Intolerance, PM Johnson Says After Nice Attack
    Putin Extends Condolences to Macron Over Terror Attacks in France
    Tags:
    Jean Castex, Nice, France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Deadly COVID Envy
    Deadly COVID Envy
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse