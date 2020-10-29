Register
29 October 2020
    Special forces stand guard near the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020

    'Cruel Crime', 'Horrible Tragedy', 'Barbaric Attack': World Leaders Sound Off on Stabbing in Nice

    World
    On Thursday morning, a knife rampage in and near a church in Nice left at least three people dead, including one woman who was reportedly beheaded; several people were injured. France has now opened an investigation into the attack over “killing linked to a terrorist organisation”, as President Macron has just arrived to the city.

    The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, has Tweeted that everything currently leads authorities to suggest that the Thursday stabbing should be treated as a “terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica”.

    The Nice attack, that left at least three people dead, was met with a wave of condemnation and sympathy from international leaders:

    "We are in particular outraged by the cynical and cruel crime committed inside the church. We have once again seen that the concept of humane morality is absolutely alien to terrorists. Obviously, the fight against international terrorism calls for real unification of effort of the entire global community,” Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram to French President.

    Putin expressed “deep condolences” in relation to the “tragic consequences of the terrorist attacks in France”, according to the Kremlin press office.

    The President underlined that Moscow was ready to combine efforts with France and other international partners in a fight against terrorism. Earlier Kremlin called the Nice attack a “horrible tragedy”.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was “shocked” by the “cruel murders” in France and expressed solidarity with the nation.

    “My thoughts are with the relatives of the murdered and the injured. Germany owes its solidarity to the French nation in these difficult hours,” the Chancellor was quoted as saying.

    ​British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the stabbing a “barbaric attack” and underlined that the UK was standing “steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance”.

    ​Despite a recent diplomatic row between Ankara and Paris, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack, saying that “there is no excuse to take someone's life”.

    ​"It is clear that the ones who commit such a violent act in a holy place have no respect for any humanitarian, religious, or moral values,” the ministry said.

    "We unequivocally condemn the odious terrorist attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. We offer our condolences to the French people", Ibrahim Kalin, the spokeperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, later added on Twitter in French.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte noted that France was “not alone in the fight against extremism”.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the “odious and brutal attack” and stated that the world remained united and determined “in the face of barbarism and fanaticism”.

    Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, sent his condolences to relatives of those murdered in the attack, French people and the country’s president Emmanuel Macron.

    “Terrorism will never win over the moral and human values we share,” he tweeted.

    ​Saudi Arabia, which had also suffered a stabbing attack at the French consulate on Thursday, “strongly” condemned the assault in Nice, maintaining that the kingdom “categorically rejects such extremist acts” and practices which generate “hatred and violence”. 

    Commenting on the Nice attack, the Vatican said that terrorism was “never acceptable” as the rampage in church had “sowed death in a place of love and consolation, the house of the Lord”.

    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Vatican City, Netherlands, Russia, Germany, terrorism, France
