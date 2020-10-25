Register
23:09 GMT25 October 2020
    In this Sept. 14, 2020 photo, an electric fence surrounds a campaign sign for President Donald Trump in John Oliveira's yard in New Bedford, Mass. Oliveira said he installed the fence to protect his sign after several were stolen from his lawn during the summer.

    Video: NYPD Commissioner, Mayor Condemn Officer Filmed Blaring ‘Trump 2020’ on Patrol Car Speaker

    © AP Photo / John Oliveira
    US
    by
    The incident, which took place on Saturday night in New York City’s borough of Brooklyn, comes in the run-up to the 3 November presidential election in the United States, in which Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, seek to gain the White House.

    The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has launched an investigation into a police officer caught on camera appearing to campaign for the re-election of US President Donald Trump in New York City’s borough of Brooklyn over the weekend.

    On Saturday night, an NYPD cop was recorded in two videos blaring “Trump 2020” on an NYPD patrol car’s speaker in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

    “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook. Trump 2020,” the officer says in one of the clips, filmed from above. “Take a picture, take a video, put it on your Facebook, put it on YouTube. Have some fun. Tough guy, tough guy.”

    In the second video, a camera-man tells the officer to “say it again”, and the NYPD cop repeats over on over the phrase “Trump 2020”.

    The NYPD tweeted on Sunday that the department is “aware of this video” and that an internal probe into the incident was launched, adding that “police officers must remain apolitical.”

    NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Sunday denounced the behavior by a police officer and said it is “one hundred percent unacceptable”, arguing that “law enforcement must remain apolitical”.

    “One hundred percent unacceptable. Period. Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police,” Commissioner Shea tweeted. “Updates to follow after initial investigation.”

    NYPD department chief Terence Monahan condemned the incident, saying that “behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with.”

    “When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical,” Monahan tweeted on Sunday. “Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with.”

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also denounced an NYPD officer campaigning for Trump, promising swift action against any law enforcement employee “pushing ANY political agenda while on duty”.

    “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated,” the mayor tweeted.

    According to the NYPD, the investigation into the officer will be conducted by the Brooklyn South Investigation Unit. The cop’s identity has not yet been revealed.

    As Election Day is only 9 days ahead, Trump continues to claim that every police department in the US supports his re-election. 

