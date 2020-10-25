Putin Addresses Trump's Claim Russia Paid Biden

"No comment", Putin said as aired by the broadcaster Rossiya 1.
During the final debate ahead of the 3 November vote, Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 million from Russia through Putin. Biden rejected ever taking "a penny" from foreign sources and also expressed a belief that Russia did not want him to win.
This is not the first time US politicians and the media have pushed the so-called "Russian Meddling" narrative, with the FBI and US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently claiming that a group of hackers funded by Moscow had infiltrated government servers.
The American media also claimed that the scandal around Joe Biden's son Hunter's leaked emails was also an operation by Russian intelligence, however, the FBI stated the case has no links to Moscow.
Over the last several years, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations in the US media about meddling in American elections, stressing they had no evidence and were just part of the internal political struggle in the United States.
