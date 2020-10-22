Register
22:43 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.

    US Intel Claims ‘Russian State-Sponsored’ Hackers Penetrated Local Gov Entities, No Damage Recorded

    © AFP 2020 / YURI GRIPAS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105073/26/1050732683_0:299:4920:3067_1200x675_80_0_0_ecdd2e8e57c886036ad71680d7d663c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010221080852802-us-intel-claims-russian-state-sponsored-hackers-penetrated-local-gov-entities-no-damage-recorded/

    According to the FBI and US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Russian state-sponsored hackers have stolen access information and entered two servers used by state and local US government entities. However, the agencies note there is no evidence of damage having been done or elections affected at all.

    On Thursday, the FBI and CISA issued a joint news release announcing their finding, claiming that “since at least September 2020, a Russian state-sponsored [advanced persistent threat] APT actor - known variously as Berserk Bear, Energetic Bear, TeamSpy, Dragonfly, Havex, Crouching Yeti, and Koala in open-source reporting - has conducted a campaign against a wide variety of US targets.”

    According to the intelligence agencies, the hackers obtained user and administrator credentials, entered two networks and looked around, focusing on information about vendors used by the government entities and their security protocols.

    “To date, the FBI and CISA have no information to indicate this APT actor has intentionally disrupted any aviation, education, elections, or government operations,” the news release states, adding the open speculation that “the actor may be seeking access to obtain future disruption options, to influence US policies and actions, or to delegitimize SLTT [state, local, territorial, and tribal] government entities.”

    The report further adds that “the FBI and CISA have no evidence to date that integrity of elections data has been compromised.”

    The report follows statements by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Ray on Wednesday evening claiming to have discovered Iran and Russia were attempting to influence the US election, which is less than two weeks away.

    Ratcliffe said that Tehran and Moscow had separately obtained US voter registration information, and also that Iran had sent emails purporting to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right US gang that supports US President Donald Trump, to supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, attempting to threaten them into voting for Trump on November 3. 

    These actions, Ratcliffe claimed, would somehow hurt Trump’s chances of reelection, and the voter data could be used “to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy.”

    A report from the Washington Post on the threatening emails, however, noted that “metadata gathered from dozens of the emails pointed to the use of servers in Saudi Arabia, Estonia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates,” not to Iran.

    While Ratcliffe said he believed Iran posed the bigger threat than Russia on Wednesday night, the New York Times wrote on Thursday, citing anonymous “American officials briefed on the intelligence,” that Russia was the greater threat, referring to them as “major leaguers.” However, they, too, admitted there was no evidence any of the hacks had caused any damage.

    On Thursday, Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesperson for Iran’s mission at the United Nations, told ABC News the accusations were “absurd,” noting, “Iran has no interest in interfering in the US election and no preference for the outcome.”

    Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s official spokesperson, called the accusations “regrettable” and “groundless” in Thursday comments to the press. He added that the claims are linked “to the internal political processes [in the US] that have to do with the fact that election is coming soon.”

    Related:

    Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Over US Claim Tehran Interfered in American Presidential Vote
    US Military Intelligence Budget Hit Nine-Year High in 2020, Receiving $23.1 Billion - Report
    US Treasury Sanctions Five Iranian Entities Over Alleged Meddling in 2020 Election
    Tags:
    Russian hackers, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI, election interference, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse