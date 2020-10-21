Giuliani Claims He Shared Explicit Pics of Underage Girls From Hunter Biden's Laptop With Police

Earlier, FOX News reported that a laptop alleged to belong to Hunter Biden and containing emails supposedly shedding light on his overseas business dealings and a purported meeting between his father Joe Biden and representatives of Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma Holdings was in the possession of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani revealed on Tuesday that he had shared supposedly sexually explicit materials such as text messages and photos involving underage girls from Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with police in Delaware, writes the Washington Examiner.

DEVELOPING: @RudyGiuliani displays a "very, very sensitive" alleged text message from Hunter Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nzbzAb9QbF — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 20, 2020

​The materials referred to by the former New York City mayor were reportedly recovered from a laptop hard drive that is claimed to have belonged to the 50-year-old son of the former Vice President.

It was also confirmed by the outlet that the computer materials are already in the possession of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

‘Sexually Inappropriate’

Rudy Giuliani read out excerpts from some of the text messages during an interview on Newsmax, as they appeared on a screen, with certain fragments seen to be blacked out.

While no mention was made of an exact date when the messages might have been sent, it was intimated at one point that it could have been around three years ago.

"There's a text message to [Hunter's] father in which he says the following, and he's discussing his sister-in-law, who, for quite some time, was his lover… He says, 'She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate.' This would be with an unnamed, 14-year-old girl," said Giuliani.

As Trump’s lawyer continued reciting the materials, he purported that Hunter Biden's sister-in-law had claimed he was being "sexually inappropriate with [redacted] when she says that I face time [sic] naked with her and the reason I can't have her out to see me is because I'll walk around naked smoking crack talijing [sic] [redacted] girls on face time [sic] . When she was pressed she said that [redacted] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I create and caused [a] very unsafe environment for the kids ... If it stopped there I would let it go ... But then [redacted] friend [redacted] sober coach."

The publication suggests that the "sister-in-law" that Giuliani mentioned appeared to be Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's older brother Beau.

© AFP 2020 / David McNew Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the US

The current Democratic presidential nominee’s younger son is believed to have had a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden which reportedly ended in the spring of 2019.

According to Giuliani, the explicit texts he had read fragments from were "supported by numerous pictures of underage girls".

The former New York Mayor stopped short of revealing when the visual materials showed.

Giuliani also said the materials contained a memo allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop that described how "three Chinese communists" were sending money to "the big guy," which Trump’s lawyer claims was a reference to Joe Biden.

There has not been an official comment on the fresh claims made by Rudy Giuliani from either the Joe Biden campaign or Hunter Biden's lawyer.

Giuliani claimed on Newsmax that he and former New York Police Department commissioner Bernard Kerik had delivered the afore-mentioned materials to a representative with the Delaware State Police, however, according to the outlet, the latter neither confirmed nor denied the fact.

According to a News Journal report late on Tuesday, cited by the outlet, Giuliani had delivered the text messages and photos to the New Castle County Police Department.

“They’ve got a hard drive, or a laptop, or something to that effect. They try to turn it over to New Castle County PD. New Castle County PD calls us,” said Mat Marshall, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Marshall was quoted as adding that Jennings's office had subsequently handed over the device to the FBI.

FOX News reported on Tuesday that the FBI was in possession of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that was suggested as containing the controversial emails regarding his overseas business dealings.

It was also added that the agency reportedly concurred with John Ratcliffe, the US Director of National Intelligence, that the emails were not tied to an alleged Russian disinformation campaign.

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that… And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,” said Ratcliffe on Monday.

Explosive Emails

Materials cited by Rudy Giuliani were reportedly obtained by him earlier this month from a computer shop in Delaware, with the New York Post breaking the story last Wednesday.

The outlet had published an article featuring two alleged emails purportedly received by Hunter Biden from a top official at Ukrainian firm Burisma, while he was on the board of the energy company.

In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi was suggested as requesting that Hunter Biden "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company. In another email, dated April 2015, the younger Biden was thanked for having arranged a meeting with his father.

The alleged emails were reportedly recovered from the hard drive of a damaged laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden. It is claimed the computer was dropped off for repairs at a shop in his home state of Delaware.

Hunter and Weiner Laptops!! BOOM!



pic.twitter.com/u9aTWdO2Nr — Patriot Transition Voice🇺🇲 #Transition2Greatness (@bvoice_p) October 19, 2020

​While the authenticity of the emails has not yet been proven, if verified they would challenge earlier assertions by Joe Biden's campaign that the Democratic presidential hopeful never had anything to do with his son's business dealings.

Both Joe Biden and his campaign team have vehemently denied the allegations.