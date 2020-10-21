Register
06:11 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hunter Biden attends Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on 22 July 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher's New Look Foundation/AFP

    Giuliani Claims He Shared Explicit Pics of Underage Girls From Hunter Biden's Laptop With Police

    © AFP 2020 / Moses Robinson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080781382_0:81:3075:1810_1200x675_80_0_0_3f355ec33368829b81a6dce5536abfb3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010211080832919-giuliani-claims-he-shared-explicit-pics-of-underage-girls-from-hunter-bidens-laptop-with-police/

    Earlier, FOX News reported that a laptop alleged to belong to Hunter Biden and containing emails supposedly shedding light on his overseas business dealings and a purported meeting between his father Joe Biden and representatives of Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma Holdings was in the possession of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

    Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani revealed on Tuesday that he had shared supposedly sexually explicit materials such as text messages and photos involving underage girls from Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with police in Delaware, writes the Washington Examiner.

    ​The materials referred to by the former New York City mayor were reportedly recovered from a laptop hard drive that is claimed to have belonged to the 50-year-old son of the former Vice President.

    It was also confirmed by the outlet that the computer materials are already in the possession of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

    ‘Sexually Inappropriate’

    Rudy Giuliani read out excerpts from some of the text messages during an interview on Newsmax, as they appeared on a screen, with certain fragments seen to be blacked out.

    While no mention was made of an exact date when the messages might have been sent, it was intimated at one point that it could have been around three years ago.

    "There's a text message to [Hunter's] father in which he says the following, and he's discussing his sister-in-law, who, for quite some time, was his lover… He says, 'She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate.' This would be with an unnamed, 14-year-old girl," said Giuliani.

    As Trump’s lawyer continued reciting the materials, he purported that Hunter Biden's sister-in-law had claimed he was being "sexually inappropriate with [redacted] when she says that I face time [sic] naked with her and the reason I can't have her out to see me is because I'll walk around naked smoking crack talijing [sic] [redacted] girls on face time [sic] . When she was pressed she said that [redacted] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I create and caused [a] very unsafe environment for the kids ... If it stopped there I would let it go ... But then [redacted] friend [redacted] sober coach."

    The publication suggests that the "sister-in-law" that Giuliani mentioned appeared to be Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's older brother Beau.

    Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the US
    © AFP 2020 / David McNew
    Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the US

    The current Democratic presidential nominee’s younger son is believed to have had a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden which reportedly ended in the spring of 2019.

    According to Giuliani, the explicit texts he had read fragments from were "supported by numerous pictures of underage girls".

    The former New York Mayor stopped short of revealing when the visual materials showed.
    Giuliani also said the materials contained a memo allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop that described how "three Chinese communists" were sending money to "the big guy," which Trump’s lawyer claims was a reference to Joe Biden.

    This video grab made on 20 August 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, which was held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.
    © AFP 2020 / -
    Are Hunter Biden Bombshell Emails Real & Did Rupert Murdoch Give a Nod to the Expose's Publication?
    There has not been an official comment on the fresh claims made by Rudy Giuliani from either the Joe Biden campaign or Hunter Biden's lawyer.

    Giuliani claimed on Newsmax that he and former New York Police Department commissioner Bernard Kerik had delivered the afore-mentioned materials to a representative with the Delaware State Police, however, according to the outlet, the latter neither confirmed nor denied the fact.

    According to a News Journal report late on Tuesday, cited by the outlet, Giuliani had delivered the text messages and photos to the New Castle County Police Department.

    “They’ve got a hard drive, or a laptop, or something to that effect. They try to turn it over to New Castle County PD. New Castle County PD calls us,” said Mat Marshall, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

    Marshall was quoted as adding that Jennings's office had subsequently handed over the device to the FBI.

    FOX News reported on Tuesday that the FBI was in possession of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that was suggested as containing the controversial emails regarding his overseas business dealings.

    It was also added that the agency reportedly concurred with John Ratcliffe, the US Director of National Intelligence, that the emails were not tied to an alleged Russian disinformation campaign.

    “Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that… And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,” said Ratcliffe on Monday.

    Explosive Emails

    Materials cited by Rudy Giuliani were reportedly obtained by him earlier this month from a computer shop in Delaware, with the New York Post breaking the story last Wednesday.

    The outlet had published an article featuring two alleged emails purportedly received by Hunter Biden from a top official at Ukrainian firm Burisma, while he was on the board of the energy company.

    In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi was suggested as requesting that Hunter Biden "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company. In another email, dated April 2015, the younger Biden was thanked for having arranged a meeting with his father.

    The alleged emails were reportedly recovered from the hard drive of a damaged laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden. It is claimed the computer was dropped off for repairs at a shop in his home state of Delaware.

    ​While the authenticity of the emails has not yet been proven, if verified they would challenge earlier assertions by Joe Biden's campaign that the Democratic presidential hopeful never had anything to do with his son's business dealings.

    Both Joe Biden and his campaign team have vehemently denied the allegations.

    Related:

    Trump Slams Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell', Likens it to Weiner's Computer in Clinton Email Probe
    Photo: Hunter Biden Signature Allegedly Found on Computer Repair Store Documents, FBI Contacts Owner
    Trump Urges His Attorney General to Launch Probe Into 'Major Corruption' of Biden Family
    FBI Has Hunter Biden Laptop, Does Not Believe Emails Tied to Russia, Report Suggests
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Hunter Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse