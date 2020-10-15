Register
15 October 2020
    Hunter Biden attends Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Hunter Biden Sought 'Lucrative' Deal for Himself, His 'Family' With Chinese Firm, New Emails Suggest

    © AFP 2020 / Moses Robinson
    by
    Bombshell emails obtained by the New York Post made headlines on 14 October, as they suggested that Joe Biden was involved in his son's overseas business affairs after all. The rapid spread of the story was, however, impeded by Facebook and Twitter, both of which limited users from sharing it under various pretexts.

    Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, previously pursued an agreement with a Chinese energy giant that would be "interesting" to him and his "family", a new trove of emails published by the New York Post suggests.

    The emails come from the same MacBook Pro laptop that contained the purported correspondence of Biden that rocked media outlets and social media on 14 October. The computer, which had a Beau Biden Foundation sticker on it, was dropped off at a repair shop in the state of Delaware in April 2019, but was never collected. The shop's owner handed it over to the FBI, but not before copying its contents and sending it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who, in turn, provided the material to the NYP.

    Sputnik could not independently verify the authenticity of the emails.

    Twenty Percent for H[unter] and Ten More for 'Big Guy'?

    The newly released emails from the alleged correspondence of Hunter Biden suggest that the latter was engaged in negotiations involving the company CEFC China Energy, a former top 10 firm in China, and continued between May and September 2017. The first piece from the new trove of emails, dated 13 May 2017, concerned Hunter becoming either the chair or vice-chair of an unnamed company with a "remuneration package" worth "850", when he already had a paid position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

    In addition, the same letter suggested that the shares in the company would be divided between six people, identified mostly by their initials. At least three sets of initials refer to the author and the recipients of the email, James Gilliar, Rob Walker, and Tony Bobulinski. The remaining names on the list are "Jim" and "H", the latter of which may stand for Hunter Biden, another alleged recipient of the mail. "H" was supposed to get 20% of the shares for himself and hold 10% more "for the big guy". Who the "big guy" is remains unclear from either the alleged email or the New York Post report.

    Alleged 'Lucrative Arrangement' for Biden 'Family'

    The next piece of correspondence unearthed by the NYP was purportedly sent by Hunter Biden to Gongwen Dong, a Chinese citizen who allegedly had ties to his country's authorities and was an associate of the now-arrested chairman of the CEFC, which went bankrupt in 2020 after a series of scandals involving fake deals and inflated financial results, Ye Jianming. In the alleged email, dated 2 August 2017, Hunter purportedly reveals that a person, whom he only refers to as "chairman", had at first offered him a payment of $10 million per year in "consulting fees" for three years, but later made a "much more lasting and lucrative arrangement" where he would receive 50% of the shares in an unnamed holding company.

    In the mail, Hunter allegedly indicates that the offer of getting a 50% share in the joint venture was "so much more interesting to me and my family". The remaining 50% were supposed to be held by the chairman, which may refer to CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming, who was arrested by the Chinese authorities back in 2018.

    A photo, taken a day prior to the alleged email regarding the "lucrative arrangement" and which was also found on the MacBook laptop, purportedly shows the proposed structure of a company called Hudsonwest, which would be jointly owned by Hunter Biden and the "chairman" in equal parts. A company with a similar name, Hudson West III LLC, was mentioned in reports presented by two US Senate committees - on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and on Finance - in regards to Hunter Biden's business affairs in China, Russia, and Ukraine.

    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky.
    According to these reports, Hudson West III had a credit line with Cathay Bank that was opened by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong in September 2017. With this line of credit, the company issued several credit cards with collateral of $99,000. These cards were authorised to be used by Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden, and the latter's wife, Sara Biden. The Senate reports state that these cards were used to buy $101,291 worth of goods and services, including airline tickets, hotel bookings, as well as purchases made at pharmacies and Apple Stores. The company Hudson West III has since been dissolved, the Senate reports say.

    Leak of Scandalous Laptop Emails

    The new revelations come a day after a bombshell report by the NYP that suggested Hunter Biden had arranged a meeting between an adviser to the board of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, and his father, Joe Biden, in 2015 – when the latter was still serving as vice president. Almost a year after the purported meeting, Joe Biden convinced Ukrainian authorities to sack Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin, who was allegedly investigating crimes by Burisma, by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan to Kiev.

    Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he did not discuss Hunter's overseas business affairs with his son and insists he did not pressure Kiev into sacking Shokin, despite openly boasting of playing a role in getting him fired at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018. The Biden campaign denies that the 2015 meeting between Pozharskyi and the former vice president took place, while Hunter Biden’s lawyer has refused to comment on the NYP report. The lawyer insisted that information received from Rudy Giuliani cannot be trusted and thus doesn't deserve to be commented on.

    Social Media Platforms Under Fire for Taking Down Hunter Biden Email Story

    The bombshell NYP story about Joe Biden's alleged meeting with Pozharskyi gained so much traction online that two social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter, limited its spread by forbidding users from sharing it. Apart from this, Twitter took the original post down for good and blocked several accounts that had reposted it, including those of the New York Post and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The decision met with furious reactions from both netizens and Republican politicians, who accused the social media platforms of censoring the information, which is potentially damning to the Democratic presidential candidate that the platforms allegedly favour.

    Biden Lied About Non-Involvement in Hunter's Burisma Affairs, Bombshell Report Suggests
    The move against the NY Post's story was not immediately followed by an explanation from the two platforms, which only added to the outrage of netizens. Facebook later clarified that the spread of the story would be limited until third-party fact-checkers confirm its veracity. Twitter, in turn, justified its action by stating that the article violates its rules, as it contains personal data of the people involved in the story, as well as "hacked materials" - although all the information had been obtained without the need to bypass the security barriers on the laptop.

