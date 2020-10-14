Register
22:39 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

    Outrage Ensues After Facebook, Twitter Block Sharing of New York Post's Hunter Biden Story

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107726/71/1077267163_0:192:1785:1196_1200x675_80_0_0_d35b5e74147c488bfc2e231a68ac52ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010141080772445-outrage-ensues-after-facebook-twitter-block-sharing-of-new-york-posts-hunter-biden-story/

    After the New York Post dropped a bombshell story about Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s Ukrainian business dealings on Wednesday, social media giants Facebook and Twitter rushed to limit its spread, prompting accusations of censorship and in-kind aid to Joe Biden.

    On Wednesday, the New York Post threw gasoline onto the smoldering coals of the Ukraine affair that led to US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in January, publishing a story titled “Hunter Biden emails show leveraging connections with his father to boost Burisma pay.” However, as the story gained traction on social media, Facebook and Twitter moved to limit its spread.

    Several hours after the Post’s story was published, Facebook spokesperson Andrew Stone tweeted they would be “reducing its distribution on our platform” while the social media giant’s third-party fact-checkers verified the story was accurate.

    “This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation,” Stone added. “We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review.”

    ​Twitter, however, took it a step further: by the early afternoon, users who attempted to post a link to the Post story were greeted with the error message saying “Something went wrong, but don’t fret - let’s give it another shot.”

    Meanwhile, attempting to click on tweets of the story posted earlier in the day caused the following message to appear: “Warning: this link may be unsafe,” followed by a list of the company’s rules and regulations. 

    The Post’s original tweet of the story was removed completely, with Twitter claiming the nation’s fourth-largest-circulating newspaper had “violated the Twitter rules,” and an attempt by the outlet’s editors to repost the story was totally halted, with a message saying the link “has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

    ​Twitter and Facebook’s silencing of the story’s spread aroused fury among conservatives, with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) each sending letters of complaint about the incident to various authorities; Cruz’s note went straight to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Hawley sent letters to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as well as Twitter.

    ​Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign adopted a novel solution to the story’s censoring by tweeting out its contents in a Twitter thread, 280 characters at a time:

    Trump’s “war room” campaign Twitter account directly accused Facebook of “rigging the election for Joe Biden,” saying the social media giant was “actively interfering in the election.” The president also inveighed against Twitter and Facebook on his own personal account, calling for repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which gives website publishers broad - but not unlimited - protection from the consequences of third-party content on their site.

    ​The story purports to reveal emails sent by Hunter Biden to a business partner at gas firm Burisma Holdings in April 2014, just months after the February coup in Kiev orchestrated by the United States. In the emails, which were supposedly found on a MacBook Pro laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer shop, Hunter seems to leverage the fact that his father, Joe Biden, was at the time the US vice president and would be visiting Kiev soon.

    Biden’s campaign weighed in on the Post’s story as well, saying the outlet never asked about the story’s central elements and that the meeting it reported did not happen.

    ​In 2019, attempts by Trump to get Kiev to reopen a 2015 probe into Hunter’s business dealings eventually led to Trump’s impeachment for abuse of power, and his efforts were decried by detractors as an attempt to influence the 2020 presidential race, in which Joe Biden is running against Trump. Supporters of the president, however, pointed to the potential corruption such a probe might unveil.

    Related:

    US House Panel Subpoenas Pompeo for Documents on Bidens, Burisma
    ‘Moving Goalposts’: Senate Probe of Biden-Burisma Corruption Disproved Claims Nobody Made - Analyst
    Biden Lied About Non-Involvement in Hunter's Burisma Affairs, Bombshell Report Suggests
    Tags:
    Burisma, The New York Post, censorship, Twitter, Facebook, Hunter Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse