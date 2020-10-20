Photo: Hunter Biden Signature Allegedly Found on Computer Repair Store Documents, FBI Contacts Owner

On Wednesday, the New York Post published an article containing some emails exchanges allegedly between former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and associates in China and Ukraine. The authenticity of the emails has not been proven yet.

Hunter Biden’s signature has been found on paperwork from a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop allegedly visited by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, Fox News reported on Monday, citing obtained documents dated April 2019.

The documents, images of which have been published by the outlet and on social media as well, featuring a signature with the initials “RHB” that allegedly is similar to Biden Jr.’s signature. Fox News did not verify if the signature indeed belonged to the former vice president’s son.

The outlet said that it has obtained additional documents, which reveal that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had contacted the owner of ‘The Mac Shop’, where Hunter allegedly submitted three MacBook Pro laptops for repair.

The New York Post said on Wednesday that the owner of ‘The Mac Shop’, John Paul Mac Isaac, was the person who reported the content of the laptops to authorities. According to the documents, Isaac was subpoenaed on 9 December 2019 to testify in a US District Court in Delaware.

The Biden campaign has denied reports made in the New York Post that the Vice President's son, Hunter Biden, discussed alleged corruption involving a meeting between the current Democratic US presidential contender and Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.