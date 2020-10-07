‘Not a Joke’: Trump Campaign Reserves Ticket For Harris’s Best Rapper ‘Alive’ Tupac at VP Debate

US President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign reserved a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris’s stated best rapper “alive”, at Wednesday’s debate against the current VP, Mike Pence.
“We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive,” quipped Trump's senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller, during a phone press conference on Wednesday, according to multiple reporters. “I'm personally more of a Biggie fan, if he's still alive, but we will have a ticket for Tupac.”
"We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive... I'm personally more of a Biggie fan, if he's still alive, b we will have a ticket for Tupac."
The Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, confirmed the prank, stating that it was “true”.
The campaign is trolling the California Senator, after she stated - during a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) virtual event in late-September - while answering a question regarding her choice of favorite living rapper, "Tupac Shakur", who was killed in September 1996.
Harris quickly corrected her gaffe, joking “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”
