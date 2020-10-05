Biden Courts Florida Hispanic Community, Hits Trump Record on COVID-19

"The infection rate among Hispanics is almost three times higher [than the national average]. More than 40,000 Hispanics have died from COVID-19," Biden said in his speech on Monday.
Biden was speaking in the Little Havana district of Miami, Florida, a region that saw its Cuban-American community overwhelmingly support Trump when he narrowly won the state in the 2016 presidential election.
Biden also slammed the president's policies on Cuba saying they had failed for four years.
"The administration's policy is not working. There are more political prisoners [in Cuba] than there were four years ago. Russia is an increasing presence in Miami. It is unconscionable to send Cubans back to Cuba. Almost 10,000 Cuban refugees are languishing on the Mexican border because the administration is not processing visas," Biden noted.
Florida, with 29 Electoral College votes, is one of the four most populous states in the United States, and a must-win for the Trump campaign in its plans for the 3 November election.
