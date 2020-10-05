I Feel Better Than I Did 20 Years Ago! Trump Set to Leave Hospital Today

Declaring that he is feeling "really good", Trump tweeted that he will be leaving "the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.", and urged people not to be afraid of COVID-19.

Mere days after revealing that both he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump has announced that he will soon be leaving hospital.

In his 5 October tweet, Trump stated that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center later that day, adding that he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

The POTUS further urged people not to be afraid of COVID-19, arguing that "some really great drugs & knowledge" have been developed under his administration.

​On 2 October, Trump tweeted that he and Melania will begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately", and that they will "get through this together".

The FLOTUS herself also tweeted that she has "mild symptoms but overall feeling good", and that she's "looking forward to a speedy recovery".

​A White House official said that the President was experiencing mild symptoms, and the White House physician revealed that Trump is expected to carry on with his duties "without disruption" during recovery.

​The following day, Trump arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, with him originally being expected to work from the hospital’s offices for the next several days.