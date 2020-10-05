Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Team Says

Biden also tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Friday, the same day President Donald Trump announced he and his wife Melania have contracted COVID-19.
"Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected", the Sunday statement says.
On Friday, Biden tested negative for the coronavirus.
Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said on Saturday that the team was going to be disclosing all the results of Biden’s regular coronavirus tests.
NEWS from Biden campaign spokesman @AndrewBatesNC: "Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test."— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 4, 2020
Previously the campaign had said they would only release test results if Biden tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/M9w3SKgUWy
After confirming positive tests results for COVID-19, Trump departed for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where he is being treated now. The medics say that the president could be released as early as Monday, if his condition continues to improve.
Trump has shown positive signs, responding well to the remdesivir treatment, said Dr Brian Garibaldi, who is in charge of the president's therapeutics. On Sunday, he even left the hospital shortly to greet citizens gathered in his support outside the Walter Reed Military Medical Center.
