Biden Says He Stands Ready for Second Presidential Debate With Trump

"If the scientists say that it is safe… I think that is fine. I will do whatever experts say is the appropriate thing to do," Biden told reporters.
The day before, Biden's campaign adviser Symone Sanders expressed hope that coronavirus-hit President Donald Trump will be able to take part in the second presidential debate, adding that Biden will definitely be there.
The second of three presidential debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled on October 15.
On Friday, Trump announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The US president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland later on that day and is expected to be released on Monday.
