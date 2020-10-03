'Antibody Cocktail' & Remdesivir: Trump's COVID-19 Treatment Explained

Currently, there is no specific treatment that has been universally approved to battle COVID-19. But Donald Trump’s illness has prompted experts to come up with a mixture of antiviral, immunity-stimulating and experimental antibody medicines and he has been moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “for further monitoring” upon the advice of his physician Sean P. Conley.
Here is a breakdown of Trump’s anti-coronavirus treatment:
- Antibody cocktail REGN-COV2: the president has now been given a 8-gram dose of this experimental antibody drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. REGN-COV2 is a combination of two human antibodies neutralising the virus immediately after the injection. The drug is yet to be peer-reviewed but has already been called “promising” by researchers from the Oxford-based Recovery trial, as well as by top US virologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. Previously, Regeneron developed a similar antibody medication against Ebola.
- Remdesivir: Trump’s physician also announced on Friday that the president has been prescribed a course of the antiviral drug remdesivir known as Veklury in the United States. The medication has been developed by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. The drug, which is injected directly into the vein, is believed to be most effective when given in the early stages of COVID-19.
- Famotidine: Sold in the US under the brand name Pepcid, this is an anti-heartburn medication which decreases stomach acid production. Despite not being proven as an anti-COVID drug, researchers believe that it can contribute to the ongoing battle with coronavirus. The president is now taking famotidine as a part of his treatment plan.
- Vitamin D: is a fat-soluble compound obtained from exposure to the sun and naturally from some foods. The vitamin is responsible for helping with the immune’s system response to COVID, as Dr. Fauci earlier said that “if you are deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection.”
- Zinc: the president has also been taking the mineral supplement as a part of his anti-coronavirus treatment.
- Aspirin: this anti-inflammation drug is usually used against pain and fever, but is also believed to be effective in reducing the severity of heart attacks. The president is said to be taken the medication daily.
- Melatonin: according to Trump’s physician, he has also been taking melatonin, a hormone which regulates the sleep cycle.
Based on the most recent information from the US president’s doctors and his own tweet, Donald Trump has shown mild symptoms of COVID-19 and remains in “good spirits”.
