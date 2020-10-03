Trump Says 'Doing Well', Tweets 'Thanks' to Everybody

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Friday to thank everybody and say he is doing well despite contracting COVID-19.
Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
At the same time, the White House physician said Trump has begun taking the antiviral COVID-19 drug remsdesivir, adding that the president is not requiring any supplemental oxygen. Earlier, the doctor said Trump was fatigued but "in good spirits".
