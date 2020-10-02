Trump Given 'Antibody Cocktail,’ 'Experts' to Determine 'Next Best Steps' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump has received a dosage of US biotech company Regeneron's "antibody cocktail" following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Sean P. Conley, the president's physician, said on Friday.

According to Conley, Trump, 74, received an 8-gram dose of the "antibody cocktail" infusion as a precautionary measure with no issues. In addition to the antibodies, Trump has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

Famotidine is an antacid and antihistamine.

"As of this afternoon, the president remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the president and the first lady in regards to next best steps," a statement by Conley reads.

​The release also notes that first lady Melania Trump is experiencing a cough and headache and that the remainder of the first family has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Trump is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

The antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies that block the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2.

The company released data from a trial investigating the medication's efficacy on September 29. The trial found that the treatment reduced viral levels and quickened the relief of symptoms in patients infected with the virus but not ill enough to be hospitalized.

"After months of incredibly hard work by our talented team, we are extremely gratified to see that Regeneron's antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 rapidly reduced viral load and associated symptoms in infected COVID-19 patients," said George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, in the release.

Vox reporter Alex Ward on Friday tweeted that national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien has ordered all White House staffers to wear masks in common areas.

The order comes after a senior White House official said earlier Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, noting the facial coverings are a "personal choice," the Associated Press reported.