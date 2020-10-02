Register
20:06 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs on campaign travel for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2020. Picture taken October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

    Trump Reportedly Has a Cough and a Fever but 'Remains in Good Spirits and is Continuing to Work'

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    News
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080646161_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8460356b0be495bc4dc13aac962ccdac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202010021080645960-Trumpreportedlyhasacoughandafeverbutremainsingoodspiritsandiscontinuingtowork/

    Trump is expected to quarantine for at least the next two weeks and it's likely that many of his duties will be handed over to Mike Pence during this time. But if Pence were to fall sick also, Congress could enact the 1947 Presidential Succession Act which places the Speaker of the House of Representatives next in the line of succession. 

    The White House confirmed Friday afternoon that US President Donald Trump is suffering “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, while adding that he was in good spirits and working in the family quarters.

    Two Republicans in close contact with the White House told Vanity Fair that Trump’s symptoms have included a cough and fever while the first lady is said to be asymptomatic. “There are so many threads to pull. No one knows where this is going to go,” said a former West Wing official. 

    Earlier, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with his condition, that the president is suffering from cold-like symptoms and seemed "lethargic" while at a fundraiser on Thursday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

    Meanwhile all Trump campaign events are to be moved to a virtual format or temporarily postponed after the President's COVID-19 diagnosis.

    If Trump could no longer continue with his duties, Vice President Mike Pence would serve as acting president. 

    Pence earlier Friday said that both he and his wife, Karen, are sending their "love and prayers" to Mr Trump and the First Lady. Pence and his wife have both since tested negative for the virus.

    Both Donald Trump and the First Lady are "well at this time", Pence said, as he led a call on protecting America’s seniors on Friday afternoon. 

    “I know many of you were expecting to hear from President Trump today, but as I'm sure you are all aware, President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and as the White House physician confirmed last night, I am pleased to report President Trump and the First Lady are both well at this time.
    "They will remain at the White House while they convalesce,” Pence added, according to audio of the call provided by CNN. 

    Trump's diagnosis raises questions about how far the virus has spread through the government. Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time as it can take days for an infection to be detectable.

    Several commentators have raised concerns that the President's age, sex, weight and other health conditions could increase his chances of experiencing serious illness from the virus. 

    Even if Trump develops no further symptoms, his diagnosis will likely force him off the campaign trail just weeks before the election and casts doubt over his participation in the second presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which is scheduled for October 15 in Miami. Biden has tested negative for the virus.

    Trump's handling of the pandemic has been a major campaign issue. Biden spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware but has since resumed a more active campaign schedule. Trump has repeatedly criticised Biden's cautious attitude towards the virus.

    “I don’t wear masks like him," Trump said of Biden during Tuesday night's presidential debate. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

    Trump is expected to quarantine for at least the next two weeks and it's likely that many of his duties will be handed over to Mike Pence during this time. But if Pence were to fall sick also, Congress could enact the 1947 Presidential Succession Act which places the Speaker of the House of Representatives next in the line of succession. 

    The current House Speaker is Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, meaning the White House would be under the control of a different party without an election.

    A further update on the President's health is expected later today.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse