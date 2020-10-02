Trump May Address the Nation as White House Chief of Staff 'Optimistic' About POTUS' COVID-19 Battle

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has also revealed via Twitter that she is experiencing "mild symptoms" of the malady, but is "overall feeling good".

Even as US President Donald Trump has announced that both he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the POTUS is now considering an address to the nation in a bid to prove that he os “still fit to lead the country despite being diagnosed with the virus”, the Daily Mail reports.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that the doctors continued to monitor Trump's health and would be providing updates.

"He continued to be not only in good spirits but very energetic. We talked a number of times this morning," Meadows remarked. “I am optimistic that he will have a very quick and speedy recovery."

While Trump's physician said that the POTUS feels fine and will likely continue to carry out his duties during the recovery process, one White House official

According to The New York Times, a "person briefed on the matter" said that Trump had "fallen asleep at one point on Air Force One on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night", and Bloomberg reports that some of the president's aides said "they sensed on Wednesday that Trump was feeling poorly but they chalked it up to fatigue from an intense campaign schedule".

It wasn't immediately clear, however, exactly how the US president contracted the coronavirus, though mainstream media have speculated that Trump may have caught the virus from one of his aides, Hope Hicks, onboard Air Force One en route to Tuesday’s televised debate against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Ohio.

Earlier on 2 October, Trump tweeted that he and Melania will begin their “quarantine and recovery process immediately", and that they will "get through this together".

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

​Melania herself also tweeted that she has “mild symptoms but overall feeling good”, and that she's "looking forward to a speedy recovery".